GB Energy Supply went bust in 2016 and is now part of Co-operative Energy, which operates the GB Energy brand.

GB Energy Supply has been part of Co-operative Energy since 2016. It currently supplies gas and electricity to around 140,000 homes across Great Britain.

It says it wants to help customers save money on energy and keeps costs down by using efficient online systems and not spending money on advertising.

GB Energy Supply was established in 2014 and by 2015 its tariff was among the cheapest on the market. But just a year later, it stopped trading. At the time, it said its business was ‘untenable’ and blamed ‘swift and significant increases in energy prices over recent months’ for its failure. Plus its inability, as a small energy company, to bulk-buy energy in advance in order to ‘access the best possible wholesale prices’.

GB Energy Supply’s customers were transferred automatically to Co-operative Energy, which has continued to operate the GB Energy brand.

GB Energy customer score

GB Energy Supply came joint 17th out of 31 energy companies in our most recent annual Which? energy customer survey of 8,761 member of the public.

‘Good prices with good service’ GB Energy customer

GB Energy score breakdown

The graphic below shows the breakdown of GB Energy’s scores from our survey.

Which? verdict on GB Energy Supply

Its customer score is above average (55%) and one percentage point higher than its supply partner, Co-operative Energy. But, compared with some other small energy firms, there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Although we only received enough customer responses in two areas to give star ratings, GB Energy’s customers rated it excellent in both.

Its bills are very accurate and clear, according to customers.

Customers also rated it excellent value for money. It does still offer some very cheap deals.

GB Energy customer service

On customer service, one customer told us: ‘I haven’t had any problems with the company and when I have enquired about something I’ve always had very good customer service.’

But another said it was ‘difficult to contact when it went bust’.

Pros: Offers cheap deals, customers rate it excellent value for money

Cons: Some customers have found it difficult to contact

