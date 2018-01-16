Good Energy

Good Energy was the first dedicated 100% renewable-electricity supplier. Good Energy now supplies more than 200,000 customers.

All of Good Energy’s electricity is sourced from solar, wind and hydro power from British energy generators. These are mostly small, local and independent.

Good Energy also invests in its own solar and wind farms, such as the Hampole Wind Farm near Doncaster. It sources more than half of its electricity from wind farms.

Since 2013, Good Energy has worked with the National Trust to develop its renewable energy projects. This includes the hydro turbines at Hafod y Porth in Snowdonia and a waterwheel at Aberdulais Falls, South Wales.

In 2014 Good Energy also announced its investment into Tidal Lagoon, a tidal energy project in Wales in order to further diversify their sources. It launched an electric vehicle tariff in 2017.

Good Energy customer score

Good Energy comes in joint 19th place out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

'The small amount of contact I've had with Good Energy by email has always been good, efficient and polite.' Good Energy customer

Good Energy scored higher than all the 'big six' firms. The other energy company in 19th place was Co-operative Energy.

Good Energy score breakdown

Below we show the breakdown of Good Energy's score from our latest survey. Keep reading to see our expert verdict on Good Energy, plus take a look at what goes into its fuel mix and see how it compares with the UK average.

Which? verdict on Good Energy

Good Energy has gone from second place in 2016, to 10th place in 2017 and 19th this year.

Its year-on-year complaints haven’t increased, but some people told us about bills not matching meter readings, higher-than-expected direct debits and website problems.

'I think the bills could be clearer - I'm not really sure what everything means.' Good Energy customer

Good Energy is not near the bottom of the table and beat all the 'big six' firms, but its customers have repeatedly rated many parts of its service between 'very poor' and 'good'. The accuracy of the bills is a particular problem area and one which Good Energy itself told us was going to be improved by early 2017.

Customer service is reported favourably, with many responders saying it is both 'easy to contact' and 'deals with issues efficiently'.

Plus, in the first half of 2017 a huge 97% of complaints were resolved within an eight-week period. This efficiency continued into the second half of the year, with 94% of complaints being resolved in the same time frame.

Its ratings for value for money match renewable rival Ecotricity.

Good Energy’s electricity is 100% renewable and sourced from British generators, including its own wind and solar farms. Some 6% of its green gas is produced from the breakdown of organic matter, such as manure. It also invests in tidal energy.

Good Energy has a tariff aimed at electric vehicle owners. You can see our round-up of the best electric cars.

Pros: A good eco-friendly choice of supplier, solves problems quickly

Cons: Other companies are much cheaper

Good Energy electricity supplier

Good Energy in the news

2017

December: Good Energy announced it will be handing two solar sites - Newton Downs Farm near Newton Farrers, Devon and Brynwhilach Farm, near Llangyfelach - back into community hands.

March: Good Energy announced price rises for gas and electricity from 1 March. Customers on its standard variable tariffs will see a 10% increase for electricity and 11.5% for gas. It states this will mean an average increase of £10 per month for dual fuel customers.

