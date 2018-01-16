Green Star Energy

Green Star Energy, formerly known as Pioneer Energy, launched in 2013. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers in Britain.

Green Star Energy is part of the Just Energy Group – a provider of energy solutions to residential and commercial customers across Canada and North America.

It sources 100% of its electricity from UK-backed renewable electricity generators, including hydroelectric and wind generators.

Green Star Energy offers four different tariffs to its customers.

Green Star Energy customer score

Green Star Energy comes joint 17th out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

It scored higher than all of the 'big six' energy companies.

"Good because it's a small company with a small team" Green Star Energy customer

The other energy company in 17th place was GB Energy Supply. First was Utility Warehouse. Npower was last.

Green Star Energy score breakdown

Below we show the breakdown of Green Star Energy's score from our latest survey. Keep reading for our expert verdict on Green Star Energy, based on our latest survey results.

Which? verdict on Green Star Energy

Green Star Energy customers mostly reflected positively on the clarity and accuracy of their bills. One customer commented that the statements were 'easy to read', while another said they 'don't "guess" so much'.

Green Star Energy offers four tariffs, including an unlimited tariff. This is not a one-size-fits-all tariff; it is broken into three groups, depending on your energy use. Those in the higher-use group will pay more each month.

Green Star Energy's online customer services only received three stars out of five, with one customer commenting: 'It has no live-chat facility.' Customers gave it a more respectable four stars out of five for its customer service over the phone.

When we investigated customer waiting times for energy companies, Green Star was slowest to answer our calls to customer services in 2016 (taking an average of more than 14 minutes) but among the fastest in 2017 – taking just 48 seconds on average.

'Green Star very helpful when we had questions, and it makes it convenient to give meter readings.' Green Star Energy customer

'I have only just transferred, and have had no problems so far.' Green Star Energy customer

Green Star Energy seems to be doing well in all areas, but not excelling. A lot of the Green Star Energy customers in our survey had only recently joined it, so our results are not as representative for long-term service.

Pros: offers a competitive tariff and a 100% renewable energy option

Cons: Its unlimited tariff is not available across the country; it depends on your postcode. If your usage is too high, you won't fit into the tariff brackets

Green Star Energy electricity sources

Green Star Energy in the news

2017

May: Green Star Energy launched a loyalty scheme for customers that switch to or are already on certain tariffs and continue to use them.

If you sign up to a new plan you can earn up to 5,000 points (£50 value) and for every three months you stay on the plan, while you can earn an additional 1,000 points (£10) for paying your bill on time.

These points can be redeemed as gift cards for a selection of retailers, restaurants and for energy efficient products.

