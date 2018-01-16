Iresa

Small energy firm Iresa pays its customers interest on any credit balance built up, but is Iresa worth switching to? Find out in our Iresa review

Iresa, a relatively new independent gas and electric supplier, claims its focus and aim is price and quality of service.

It began trading in 2016, due - it says - to recognising a need to cut down on operational costs and pass these savings on to its customers. Iresa wants to targets low-energy users.

There are two tariffs available and both at a very competitively price. Iresa also pays an interest of 4.5% on any balance built up.

Iresa is based in Nottingham and has grown its customer base quickly since launching. This is the first year we have included Iresa in our annual satisfaction survey.

Iresa customer score

Iresa came 16th out of 31 energy firms rated by 8,761 customers in the annual Which? satisfaction survey.

'The account is easy to set up.' Iresa customer

Its customer score of 64% is nine percentage points above the average for British Energy companies. It beat all of the Big Six firms, but sits just within the bottom half of our table.

Iresa customer score breakdown

Below we show the breakdown of Iresa’s score from our latest survey. Scroll down to find out more about what it's like to be an Iresa customer, and to see what actually goes into its fuel mix.

Find out how Iresa compares with other energy companies

Which? verdict on Iresa

This new independent provider sits in just below the middle of our table, in sixteenth position. Iresa received very mixed reviews from its customers.

The Nottingham-based business launched in 2016 with the goal of reducing energy bills, especially for low-energy users. Iresa says it has created its own technology to run the business in order to offer these cheaper deals.

There are currently two tariffs available and they are both very competitive. You can opt for electricity only and dual fuel, but there is no gas-only option at present.

In 2017, Iresa's Flex4 12 month fixed tariff was one of the cheapest dual fuel deals on the market at £834. There is no exit fee charged if you want to leave this fixed tariff.

Iresa also pays interest on any credit balance built up, at a rate of 4.5%. This, plus offering a cheap tariff, helps explain why customers rated Iresa five stars out of five for value for money.

'Iresa pays a good monthly rate of interest on credit balances.' Iresa customer

'Iresa seems to be very efficient. It sends emails each month for requesting readings, saying the bill is ready to view and advising the date that monthly payment will be requested from my bank. All a week before it is due.' Iresa customer

Iresa also scored highly for its billing accuracy - with four stars out of five. You can manage your account online.

Iresa is not part of the Warm Home Discount. Unlike larger firms, it's not compulsory for smaller firms to offer the scheme, which provides a one-off payment to those struggling to pay their energy bills. Although some small firms do offer it, such as Bristol Energy.

If you want to switch, it takes around 30-35 days but payment will come out beforehand – typically around two weeks after choosing your tariff.

Customer service

Iresa only scored three stars out of five in our survey for online customer service. We didn't get enough response to give Iresa's phone service a star rating. However, bad customer service was repeatedly commented on by respondents in our survey.

One Iresa customer told us: ‘It takes you over an hour to get to the top of the telephone queue, then sometimes you get cut off. If you email them it can take several months for them to reply.’ While another said: ‘They take a long time to respond, if at all.’

'Try emailing them or messaging from their website. They don't respond until it is too late to do anything.' Iresa customer

This reflects the news that Iresa stopped taking on any new customers in April 2017 after the energy regulator, Ofgem, became aware that customers were struggling to get hold of Iresa for queries and complaints. Iresa is now open for new business again.

Pros: Very competitive prices and interest on accounts in credit.

Cons: Customers are not happy with customer service.

Iresa electricity sources

As Iresa is a new supplier it has not yet disclosed its fuel mix.

Iresa in the news

2017

April: Iresa shut its doors to new customers after Ofgem became aware that current customers were struggling to get in contact with the supplier when they had any queries or complaints. Ofgem informed Iresa they would need to resolve the problem and explain how it would be easy for customers to contact them in the future.

Iresa has now reopened its doors to new customers.

