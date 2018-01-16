M&S Energy

M&S Energy is a partnership between Marks & Spencer and SSE. Find out whether you should switch to M&S Energy.

M&S Energy states it is simple, friendly and fair. It claims that for every unit of electricity used, it puts one unit of hydro-generated electricity back into the grid through 46 hydro-power stations in Scotland.

M&S Energy aims to be the world's most sustainable major retailer and to have a social or environmental quality to all of its products by 2020.

Its customers are supplied with energy by SSE, which also provides technical support.

M&S Energy customer score

M&S Energy came joint 14th out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

'M&S Energy responds quickly on the phone and always offers me the best deals. I get M&S vouchers to spend too!' M&S Energy customer

The other energy firm in 14th position was First Utility. M&S scored higher than SSE, its supply partner.

M&S Energy score breakdown

Below you can see the breakdown of M&S's score from our latest survey. Keep reading to find out more about M&S Energy's pros and cons, what its prices are like and how its fuel mix compares to the UK average.

Which? verdict on M&S Energy

Last year, M&S Energy was joint fifth from bottom out of 23 suppliers and ranked lower than supply partner SSE. The firm wasn't necessarily doing anything wrong, but enough customers didn't think it was excellent.

This year, M&S Energy just made it into the top half in 14th spot, a huge ten places above SSE.

It seems that customers are a lot happier with the service provided by M&S. Its score for customer service over the phone, for example, achieved a maximum five stars out of five.

'They deal with any query with knowledge and understanding.' M&S Energy customer

M&S Energy also offer a £50 voucher to spend in store when you join. This is a benefit customers seemed pleased with. One person told us: 'I moved home and was on SSE. On visiting an M&S store it was doing a promotion with vouchers. Since M&S comes under SSE I thought it was no great difference to go on to its supply and gain vouchers'. Another customer said: 'It always offers me the best deals and I get M&S vouchers to spend!'.

Previously, its bills divided opinion. Some M&S customers found them easy and accurate, and others said they’re inaccurate and tricky to decipher.

However, this year customers' opinions of M&S Energy's bills are less divisive.

"The way the bills are laid out is simple and straightforward." M&S Energy customer

Full marks to M&S for having addressed some problems that meant its customers didn't used to be as satisfied as with its rivals. There's still room for improvement, though, as other companies are scoring more highly in our survey.

For every unit of electricity used by its customers, M&S Energy puts one unit of hydro-generated electricity back into the grid.

Pros: Some tariffs offer a £50 M&S gift card when you sign up

Cons: Its energy tariffs are not the cheapest and can occasionally be more expensive than SSE, which supplies its energy

M&S Energy electricity sources

Where M&S Energy gets its fuel:

M&S Energy prices

M&S Energy customers wouldn't always have saved money switching from its standard tariff to its cheapest fixed deal over the past two years. This is unusual, so customers should check carefully before picking an M&S fixed tariff.

M&S Energy in the news

2017

In November, 25 renewable community energy projects won a share of the £300,000 M&S Energy fund. This was a Community Energy Fund M&S Energy launched back in 2015. The scheme awards funding to local community energy projects looking to install renewable technology or energy efficiency measures.

21 of the projects were determined by the public votes. The other four winners were decided by a panel of judges.

Some of the winning schemes included installing LED lights to lessen energy costs, plans to raise awareness of energy efficiency, using solar panel PV panels to improve living conditions and even battery storage schemes that hope to push communities into self-sufficiency.

