Octopus Energy calls itself a ‘new breed of energy supplier’, doing away with bureaucracy to give customers simplicity. Find out if Octopus Energy lives up to its claims.

Octopus Energy isn’t yet two years old (it started taking customers in July 2016), but it’s growing fast and says it’s committed to transparency, honesty and simplicity for customers.

It offers a range of tariffs, including a green tariff with 100% renewable electricity and full carbon offset for gas. Octopus plans to launch a tariff that will track wholesale energy prices and allow customers to track their costs daily.

Octopus Energy often sells tariffs among the cheapest in England, Scotland and Wales. None of its tariffs have exit fees.

It’s included in our energy customer satisfaction survey for the first time this year. Read on to find out how Octopus Energy matches up to more established, rival firms.

Octopus Energy customer score

Octopus Energy came 4th out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,762 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the broadest view of energy companies out there.

It’s a Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) for energy; the only company to be awarded this sought-after accolade in 2018 after it passed all of our tough assessments.

Find out more about how firms qualify to become a Which? Recommended Provider for energy or read on to learn what Octopus’ customers think of it.

‘Octopus has a really competitive rate. It is well organised, communicate with me regularly through emails, is transparent about charges and responds quickly if I message it.’ Octopus Energy customer

Octopus Energy score breakdown.

The graphic below shows the breakdown of Octopus Energy’s score in our latest survey.

Which? verdict on Octopus Energy

Although it’s a newcomer to the energy market, Octopus Energy is off to a very strong start, as our energy WRP award shows. Besides being highly rated by its customers, it has one of the lowest levels of complaints and resolves among the highest proportion on the same or next working day.

It was the fastest energy company to respond to emails, in our snapshot energy company response times undercover investigation. It took an average of just three hours and eight minutes to reply. The slowest firms took more than a week on average. It’s no wonder that Octopus encourages customers to email, rather than phone.

But it’s not slow to answer the phone to customers either, taking just over a minute on average in our investigation to put us through to a human.

‘I have always been very satisfied with their politeness and getting the job done immediately without any fuss.’ Octopus Energy customer

Octopus Energy also passed our procedures and practices assessment, and our pricing check, to earn its status as Which? Recommended Provider.

It promises ‘bills that actually make sense’ and delivers on this promise as more customers rank the accuracy of its bills as excellent than customers of any other supplier included in our survey.

Octopus Energy is owned by Octopus Investments, which funds solar panel sites, wind generation and anaerobic digestion. It claims to have funded enough solar farms to power quarter of a million homes.

'Very well designed website, clear graphics and good information.’ Octopus Energy customer

Pros: The only energy WRP, the fastest energy firm to answer emails. Also offers competitive prices

Cons: Doesn’t supply prepayment meter customers

Octopus Energy electricity sources

Octopus Energy has not yet published its fuel mix.

