GB Energy

GB Energy Supply went out of business on 26 November 2016, citing recent increases in energy prices making its business 'untenable'.

Established in 2014, by 2015 GB Energy Supply’s tariff was among the cheapest on the market. But just a year later, it stopped trading.

At the time it went bust in November 2016, GB Energy Supply had 160,000 customers. It blamed ‘swift and significant increases in energy prices over recent months’ for its failure. As well as its inability, as a small energy company, to bulk-buy energy in advance in order to ‘access the best possible wholesale prices’.

GB Energy Supply’s customers were transferred automatically to Co-operative Energy. Find out more about GB Energy Supply going bust.

GB Energy Supply initially offered only one simple tariff, Premium Energy Saver, which was a standard (variable) tariff and was the cheapest on the market for a medium dual-fuel customer in May 2015.

But GB Energy customers saw their bills go up by 30% from 13 October 2016. This followed an August 2016 increase in its gas and electricity prices (of 7%).

GB Energy Supply customers were transferred to Co-operative Energy,

GB Energy customer satisfaction

GB Energy Supply would have come 10th out of 23 energy companies in our most recent annual Which? energy customer survey of 8,917 member of the public – the biggest survey of its kind.

'One of the best rates about at present for fuel’ GB Energy Supply customer, October 2016

Its customer score was 69%. This puts it behind smaller suppliers, including Ovo Energy, but ahead of all the Big Six energy firms. The survey included responses of 48 GB Energy customers and was carried out in October 2016.

Though GB Energy Supply’s customers liked it more than average, this didn’t save it.

