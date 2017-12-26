Green Star Energy

Green Star Energy, formerly known as Pioneer Energy, launched in 2013. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers in Britain.

Green Star Energy is part of the Just Energy Group – a provider of energy solutions to residential and commercial customers across Canada and North America.

It sources 99.8% of its electricity from renewable energy across all its tariffs and also offers a green tariff, sourced from 100% UK-backed renewable electricity.

Green Star Energy customer satisfaction

Green Star Energy comes eighth out of 23 energy companies rated by 8,917 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

"Good because it's a small company with a small team" Green Star Energy customer

The table below shows the breakdown of Green Star's score from our latest survey.

Green Star Energy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling - Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy Customer score 70%

(Survey: October 2016, responses of 40 Green Star Energy customers.)

We didn't have enough responses from Green Star Energy customers to be able to provide a rating to 'Customer service and complaints handling.'

Which? verdict on Green Star Energy

Green Star customers mostly reflected positively on the clarity and accuracy of their bills. One customer commented that tariffs were 'clearly set out and easy to understand'. With another saying they contained 'just the information needed, not baffling loads of numbers'.

Green Star offers four tariffs, including an unlimited tariff. This is not a one-size-fits-all tariff; it is broken into three groups, depending on your energy use. Those in the higher use group will pay more each month.

When we investigated customer waiting times for energy companies, Green Star was slowest to answer our calls to customer services in 2016 (taking an average of more than 14 minutes) but among the fastest in 2017 – taking just 48 seconds on average.

Pros: Green Star Energy offers a competitive tariff and offers a 100% renewable energy option

Cons: Its unlimited tariff is not available across the country; it depends on your postcode. If your usage is too high, you won't fit into the tariff brackets.

Green Star Energy fuel mix

Where Green Star Energy gets its fuel:

0.08% Coal

0.07% Natural Gas

0.03% Nuclear

99.8% Renewable

1% Other

(Note: This information was correct January 2017.)

