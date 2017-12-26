M&S Energy

M&S Energy is a partnership between Marks & Spencer and SSE. Find out whether you should switch to M&S Energy.

M&S Energy states it is simple (it only has three tariffs), friendly and fair. M&S Energy claims that for every unit of electricity used, it puts one unit of hydro-generated electricity back into the grid through 46 hydro-power stations in Scotland.

M&S Energy aims to be the world's most sustainable major retailer and to have a social or environmental quality to all of its products by 2020.

M&S Energy customers are supplied with energy by SSE, which also provides technical support.

See how M&S Energy's prices compare with the rest of the market by using Which? Switch to find the cheapest gas and electricity.

M&S Energy customer score

M&S Energy came equal 17th out of 23 energy companies rated by 8,917 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

The table below shows the breakdown of its score from our latest survey.

M&S Energy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy Customer score 55%

(Survey: October 2016, responses of 60 M&S Energy customers.)

Find out how M&S Energy compares with other energy companies – click to see the full results of the best and worst energy companies.

Which? verdict on M&S Energy

Last year, M&S Energy was in the top half of our survey results. This year, it’s joint fifth from bottom and ranked lower than supply partner SSE.

Its bills divide opinion, with some finding them easy and accurate, and others saying they’re inaccurate and tricky to decipher.

M&S Energy isn't necessarily doing anything wrong - but fewer people think it is excellent this year.

The firm isn’t necessarily doing anything wrong., but fewer people think it’s excellent this year, hence its fall from grace. To be among the top-scorers, a company’s service must excel.

For every unit of electricity used by its customers, M&S Energy puts one unit of hydro-generated electricity back into the grid.

Pros: Some tariffs offer a £40 M&S gift card when you sign up.

Cons: Its energy tariffs are more expensive than SSE, who supplies its energy

M&S Energy fuel mix

Where M&S Energy gets its fuel:

25% Coal

35% Natural Gas

7% Nuclear

28% Renewable

4% Other

(Note: This information was correct January 2017.)

M&S Energy in the news

2015

M&S Energy launched a Community Energy Fund from which it awards funding to local community energy projects looking to install renewable technology or energy efficiency measures.

Fed up with paying too much for energy? Use Which? Switch to find the cheapest gas and electricity.