Utilita is a medium-sized energy supplier which specialises in Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) prepayment smart meters. Is Utilita the right supplier for you?

Established in 2003, Utilita has been installing PAYG prepayment smart meters for over 10 years. Thanks to smart meter technology, Utilita's customers have several options for topping up their meters: at a PayPoint outlet, online, over the phone, by mobile phone app or text message.

Utilita aims to maintain the price of its Smart Energy tariff against the Big Six energy suppliers' prepayment tariffs. In September 2017, it had 550,000 customers.

Utilita customer satisfaction

Utilita came seventh out of 23 energy companies rated by 8,917 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey - the biggest of its kind.

‘I was given a smart meter and explained everything fully so i could monitor and manage it sufficiently’ Utilita customer

The table below shows the breakdown of its score from our latest survey.

Utilita survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy Customer score 71%

(Survey: October 2016, responses of 50 Utilita customers.)

Which? verdict on Utilita

Utilita equals the top-scoring energy companies for helping customers save energy and being value for money, according to its customers. Although they aren’t quite as positive about its customer service or the accuracy and clarity of its bills.

One customer told us their bill ‘has always been correct’ and another said that ‘we only get one a year to state how much we have used and paid and an estimate for the next year.’

A customer described a 'lack of politeness' in their experience with Utilita's customer services.

Utilita has four main tariffs: its flagship tariff Smart Energy (which has unit rates which reduce after you’ve used a certain amount of electricity and gas each month), its basic tariff Premium Energy, Premium E7 for those on Economy 7, and Smart E7 for anyone on Economy 7 and that wants a smart meter. Its Premium tariffs are pricier but don’t require you to have a smart meter.

In our undercover snapshot investigation into energy companies customer waiting times, Utilita was the fastest to respond to our live chat messages. It took just four seconds on average for us to get a human response. But it was also the worst for its live chat being available, on less than a third of the occasions we tried to use it.

When we phoned its customer services, it took 1m31s on average to pick up the phone, which compared well with other energy companies.

Pros: In the second quarter of last year, Utilita resolved 86% of its complaints on the same or next working day; the highest resolution rate of suppliers in our survey.

Cons: Its competitively priced tariff is only available to customers with a smart meter - so if customers don’t have one or want one, they can’t choose a competitively-priced option.

Utilita fuel mix

Where Utilita gets its fuel:

19% Coal

33% Natural Gas

13% Nuclear

28% Renewables

7% Other

(Note: This information was correct January 2017.)

Utilita in the news

2017

December: Ofgem announced that Utilita had refunded customers over £3.61m, which it had overcharged them. Utilita failed to cut the prices of prepayment tariffs for some of its smart meter customers sufficiently when the price cap was introduced in April. It said this was down to technical issues. Around 348,000 customers were affected and Utilita has reimbursed them.

September: Utilita announced a price cut, reducing the average dual fuel customer’s bill by 1.8% (or £19.17 per year). Plus it promised to freeze its prices ‘until at least 1 April 2018’.

April: Utilita increased its electricity prices and cut its gas prices. It blamed rising wholesale electricity prices, the government’s prepayment price cap and the cost of government schemes. Customers on Utilita’s Smart Energy Pay As You Go, with dual fuel, will see a £30 (2.9%) annual increase in their bill. Electricity-only customers will see a £44 increase, but gas-only customers a £14 cut.

2016

In January Utilita announced a 3.5% cut to its gas prices. This was followed by another announcement in March that it would be cutting its gas prices by a further 5.7%, with effect from 1 April. These two cuts would reduce its customers' average gas bill by £55 a year, according to Utilita.

2015

The regulator Ofgem investigated Utilita and announced on 14 October that it found Utilita had wrongly blocked 40,000 customers from switching between June 2010 and May 2015.

Utilita was asked to pay £450,000 to StepChange, a debt charity, and to refund £110,000 to customers who lost financially after being stopped from switching.

