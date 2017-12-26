How to make mince pies

1. Set the oven

200°C/190°C Fan/gas 6. Grease a 12-hole bun tin with butter.

2. Make the pastry

Rub 100g of fat cut into small cubes into 200g plain flour gently with your fingertips, until you have crumbs.

Make sure your hands are nice and cold when you're rubbing in the fat with the flour by running very cold water over the pulse points in your wrists.

3. Add icy cold water

Add the water splash by splash until you get dough. The amount of water needed will depend on the type of flour and fat used, so just add a little each time. You can stir it with a spatula to start with, but as it gets wetter you'll want to get your hands in to gather the ball of pastry together.

Once you have your ball of dough, rub it around the sides and bottom of the bowl to pick up any loose bits that remain, so you end up with a clean bowl.

Made your pastry too wet? Just add a little more flour to bring it back to a dough-like consistency.

4. Store pastry in the fridge for 10 minutes

This is known as leaving your pastry to rest. You do it to try and minimise the pastry in your baking tins from shrinking once you cook it. You can simply leave it in the bowl and pop it into the fridge.

5. Lightly flour table top and roll pastry out on it

You want to get your pastry thin enough to cut out the 24 shapes you are going to need. Try and roll the pastry big enough so you can cut as many of the shapes for your mince pies out in one sitting. If you run out you'll have to screw the remaining pastry up into a ball and re-roll it. But any re-rolling isn't great for your pastry's health, so try and avoid it.

6. Cut out 12 circles

Using a large pastry cutter make 12 circles and then 12 stars using a small pastry cutter.

7. Place the 12 large pastry circles into the bun tin

Add a teaspoon of mincemeat to each bottom. Then place one of the stars on top of each.

Don't be tempted to add in too much mincemeat. It might not look much but it will bubble up.

Over-fill your pies and you'll end up with mincemeat that leaks over the top of the pastry and turns into hard, burned bits on your pie tin.

8. Brush each top with a little milk

Then dust with a sprinkling of sugar if you wish.

9. Bake in the oven

They should take around 15-20 minutes. Keep checking and take them out when they are lightly browned.

10. Lift out onto a wire cooling rack

Serve once slightly cooled. Don't be tempted to eat your pies too quickly as the filling will be molten and will burn your mouth.