How to make mince pies

By Jade Harding
Follow our basic recipe for traditional mince pies and get tips from the best in baking; Mary Berry, Jamie Oliver and Paul Hollywood
The humble mince pie is a Christmas staple and for good reason… they are blooming delicious. But even though they have been on the festive menu for years (traceable back to the 13th century), many people actually don’t know how to make them. Do you?
If you’re a mince pie novice then you’ve come to the right place. Our food editor has opened up her recipe book and given you access to the simplest step-by-step guide there is. Taken from the method she used to bake traditional pies when she was still in school, this recipe can be followed by everyone.
Using classic ‘mincemeat’, which consists of fruit and spices and then encased with a buttery shortcrust pastry, these treats are sure to not go to waste.
And once you’ve mastered those, keep reading. We have some fancier alternative mince pie recipes for you too.
How to make easy mince pies
- Set oven to 200°C/190°C Fan/gas 6. Grease a 12-hole bun tin with butter.
- Make pastry. Rub 100g fat into 200g plain flour gently, until you have crumbs.
- Add icy cold water splash by splash until you get a dough.
- Store pastry in the fridge for 10 minutes.
- Lightly flour table top and roll pastry out on it.
- Cut out 12 circles using a large pastry cutter and 12 stars using a small pastry cutter.
- Place the 12 large pastry circles into the bun tin. Add a teaspoon of mincemeat to each bottom. Then place one of the stars on top of each.
- Brush each top with a little milk and then dust with a sprinkling of sugar if you wish.
- Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes until lightly browned.
- Lift out onto a wire cooling rack and serve once slightly cooled.
For 12 pies, you will need:
- 200g plain flour
- 100g fat (butter or spread) or 50g butter and 50g spread
- 300g jar of mincemeat
- Splash of milk to glaze
- Sugar to sprinkle on top (optional)
1. Set the oven
200°C/190°C Fan/gas 6. Grease a 12-hole bun tin with butter.
2. Make the pastry
Rub 100g of fat cut into small cubes into 200g plain flour gently with your fingertips, until you have crumbs.
Make sure your hands are nice and cold when you're rubbing in the fat with the flour by running very cold water over the pulse points in your wrists.
3. Add icy cold water
Add the water splash by splash until you get dough. The amount of water needed will depend on the type of flour and fat used, so just add a little each time. You can stir it with a spatula to start with, but as it gets wetter you'll want to get your hands in to gather the ball of pastry together.
Once you have your ball of dough, rub it around the sides and bottom of the bowl to pick up any loose bits that remain, so you end up with a clean bowl.
Made your pastry too wet? Just add a little more flour to bring it back to a dough-like consistency.
4. Store pastry in the fridge for 10 minutes
This is known as leaving your pastry to rest. You do it to try and minimise the pastry in your baking tins from shrinking once you cook it. You can simply leave it in the bowl and pop it into the fridge.
5. Lightly flour table top and roll pastry out on it
You want to get your pastry thin enough to cut out the 24 shapes you are going to need. Try and roll the pastry big enough so you can cut as many of the shapes for your mince pies out in one sitting. If you run out you'll have to screw the remaining pastry up into a ball and re-roll it. But any re-rolling isn't great for your pastry's health, so try and avoid it.
6. Cut out 12 circles
Using a large pastry cutter make 12 circles and then 12 stars using a small pastry cutter.
7. Place the 12 large pastry circles into the bun tin
Add a teaspoon of mincemeat to each bottom. Then place one of the stars on top of each.
Don't be tempted to add in too much mincemeat. It might not look much but it will bubble up.
Over-fill your pies and you'll end up with mincemeat that leaks over the top of the pastry and turns into hard, burned bits on your pie tin.
8. Brush each top with a little milk
Then dust with a sprinkling of sugar if you wish.
9. Bake in the oven
They should take around 15-20 minutes. Keep checking and take them out when they are lightly browned.
10. Lift out onto a wire cooling rack
Serve once slightly cooled. Don't be tempted to eat your pies too quickly as the filling will be molten and will burn your mouth.
Getting the perfect bake
While you’re baking your pies do keep an eye on them. There are plenty of oven variables that can affect how your food is cooked. Through our rigorous oven lab tests we found that some models don’t evenly spread heat as you’d hope, causing uneven browning. If so, try rotating the baking tray a couple times while cooking.
The best mince pies to buy
Easy mince pies with pastry that will impress
If you’ve got the hang of easy mince pies and you want to add a little something to impress your guests at Christmas dinner, why not try making mince pies with this delicious Austrian sweet pastry?
For the Austrian pastry, you will need:
- 225g plain flour
- 50g caster sugar
- 150g butter or spread
- 50g ground almonds
- Grated rind of a lemon
- 1 egg
- Set your oven to 180°C/160°C fan/gas 4
- Rub your fat and flour together with your fingertips until they become crumbs. Add in the rest of the pastry ingredients and mix to a firm dough. You might need to add a splash or two of water as per above.
- Follow on from step 4 in our easy mince pies recipe above.
What type of pastry makes the best mince pie?
Over the years the core ingredients of the mince pie have been tested, altered and adjusted. One of these interchangeable ingredients is the pastry casing.
Typically baked with a shortcrust pastry, the mince pie as most of us know it has a slightly biscuit like, crumbly texture and is pretty sturdy. Shortcrust is the easiest to make, too – see our recipe above.
But some bakers now also use puff pastry for their pies. The main difference is the fat content (puff pastry has more fat) and how simple it is to prepare. Puff pastry requires the baker to layer butter into the pastry to allow for puffing, thus creating a lighter, flakier casing. That's why many at-home cooks tend to buy shop-bought puff pastry rather than making their own.
Are you a stickler for tradition when it comes to mince pies and other Christmas food, or do you like to mix it up a bit? Join our Christmas food conversation and have your say.
Puff pastry Christmas recipe tip – Always end up with leftover Christmas pudding? Or experts suggest crumbling it in between two circles of shop-bought puff pastry to make Christmas pudding Eccles cakes. Read our Christmas pudding reviews,
Jamie Oliver has added another option to the mix as well! Filo pastry mince pies… Using a mixture of home-made or shop bought filo and puff pastry, the British chef says they are ‘super easy’ to make. If you fancy giving them a go, check out Jamie Oliver’s perfect mince pie recipe.
What can you add to your mince pie pastry?
We talked to our food editors to find out what their top tips were for mince pie pastry additions. Suggestions included lard in the pastry, marzipan balls and icing sugar in the flour. But our favourite was tangerine rind. This citrus twist tastes delicious and makes for a ‘zingy outer shell’.
The mince pie filling
The early mince pie was also known as a mutton pie or a Christmas pie and was filled with meat, such as lamb, beef and game, rather than the dried fruit mix they are today. The pies were bigger and oval shaped then and came about as a way of preserving the meat.
Nowadays, the classic mincemeat ingredients are a lot sweeter and include a variety of fruits such as apples, dried raisins, lemon, currants and brandy. But like all long-serving recipes, they can be open for interpretation. Here are some tasty additions to jazz up your shop bought mincemeat...
Nuts
Depending on what your tastes are, adding almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts will all work with your mincemeat. If you’re a real nut lover then why not add all three?
Orange/Lemon zest
Some people find that shop bought mincemeat can be a too sweet. Try adding some orange or lemon zest to balance out the flavours.
Mascarpone
Add some indulgence to your pies by stirring through a spoonful of mascarpone.
Chocolate
If you really want to experiment then try stirring in a little grated chocolate or melting it into the mincemeat.
Rum
Give your pies a little Caribbean twist with rum instead of brandy.
Mary Berry’s mince pies with cranberry
The queen of baking, Mary Berry, likes to add cranberry to her recipe. Not too out of the ordinary but it will really make a difference. Adding a dollop of cranberry jam underneath the mincemeat gives your pies ‘a seasonal bite’.
Mary also likes to use pastry stars on the top to give it that extra festive finish.
Deliciously Ella’s healthy mince pies
If you’re trying to stick to your health regime even over the Christmas period then these could be perfect for you. Natural food enthusiast and blogger, Ella Woodward has used ground almonds, along with dates and coconut oil to create the casing, while sticking to a more traditional filling. Take a look at the healthy mince pie recipe today.
Paul Hollywood’s frangipane mince pies
Paul’s recipe steers a little more away from your classic pie but is equally delicious. Adding a frangipane pastry to the top of the mincemeat not only offers an alternative taste but also makes the casing look a little more delicate.
Sprinkling almonds on the top with either apricot jam or a dusting of icing sugar makes for a very good looking mince pie. You can see Paul’s frangipane mince pie recipe on his website.
Patrick Moore's ultimate mince pie recipe
Patrick runs the Artisan Bakery and is one of our Which? baking experts, helping us in our quest to find the best mince pies and Christmas puddings you can buy. Here is his recipe for the ultimate mince pies. We first published it in 2011 and it's so good that one of our Which? experts has been making these mince pies every year since. She says they are a great alternative pies for those people who don't really like traditional mince pies.
You will need
- 400g mincemeat
Rather than make your own, Patrick says a good ‘cheat’ is to buy a good-quality ready-made and stir through a little amaretto liquor.
- 250g good-quality shortcrust pastry – your own or ready-made.
Frangipane topping
- 50g ground almonds
- 50g salted butter
- 50g icing sugar
- 1 whole egg
- 15ml double cream
- 5ml dark rum or amaretto
- 2 drops almond extract
- To finish: 20g flaked almonds
- 25g castor sugar,
- Icing sugar to dust
1. For best results use a food mixer with paddle attachment to make this topping.
2. Add all ingredients to bowl starting on lowest speed first (or the room will be engulfed by sugar dust!) and gradually increase the speed to fastest and mix for five minutes, until the mixture lightens in colour and texture.
3. Using the uncooked pastry shells, evenly apply around 400g mincemeat for the large tart or 50g to individual tarts and smooth the top.
4. Top with frangipane, smooth and sprinkle with flaked almonds and then a tablespoon of castor sugar.
5. Bake at 180C/fan oven 170C/gas mark 4 for 30-40 minutes, cool slightly and serve with a dusting of icing sugar, or with rum butter and vanilla ice cream.
Gluten-free mince pies
How to get the best from your mince pies
Dan Lepard, award-winning baker and Which? expert
What do you like to serve mince pies with?
A food writer friend suggested putting a slice of the best cheddar on top. It's like apple pie and cheese… so good. But another is with double cream whisked into soft peaks with brandy, a little sugar and vanilla.
Hot or cold mince pies?
When you serve them warm the flavour is much more pronounced and sweeter. Should you keep the foil case on when reheating? I take the mince pies out of the foil and sit them on a tray lined with non-stick baking paper before heating, as this makes the pastry extra crisp.
Is it best to freeze mince pies cooked or uncooked?
You will get the best results if you freeze puff pastry mince pies uncooked, whereas shortcrust pies can be frozen either cooked or not.
Expert view: Serving supermarket pies
Patrick Moore | Award-winning artisan bread maker
If you want your shop-bought mince pies to create a real wow factor with your guests, try some of the following ideas. Mulled wine, port, hot chocolate (family-friendly or with a splash of rum), sloe or damson gin are always well received with mince pies – as is a nice cup of refreshing Earl Grey tea. I prefer mine served with clotted cream or Cumberland rum butter – a combination of dark brown muscovado sugar, butter, rum and a hint of nutmeg.
Another of my favourites is to take 150g of double cream and lightly whip it until it’s the consistency of shaving cream. Then add two to three tablespoons of rum, whisky or cognac.
On the cold front, it’s hard to beat a scoop of soft vanilla ice cream, with the lovely black seeds from the pod visible. Also, if you wish to go the extra mile, lift the lid on your mince pie, place any of the above inside, then replace the lid and serve to an unsuspecting friend.
Always serve mince pies slightly warm and not hot – molten mincemeat burns are never appreciated.
Make sure you follow the reheating instructions on the box. Of course, you could always simply dust them with icing sugar and serve with a sprig of holly, while throwing another log on the fire and listening to Silent Night...