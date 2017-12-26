Beko cooker guide

Turkish brand Beko belongs to the larger umbrella company, Arcelik, that also owns the Flavel and Leisure brands. Beko sells a wide range of gas, electric and dual-fuel cookers, as well as built-in ovens, hobs and cooker hoods. Beko cookers are popular purchases in the UK and are generally affordably priced.

Beko cookers can be a real budget buy, but does this low up-front price mean a compromise on cooking quality, or that they are more prone to breakdowns than pricier brands? This is where our unique brand insight will help you decide whether or not a Beko cooker is a bargain worth having, or a purchase you'll come to regret.

In the table below, you can see how reliable Beko cookers are, with results based on the experiences of Beko owners. You'll also find the average score Beko cookers have achieved in our tests plus our overall verdict on the brand.