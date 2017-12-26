Best Cooker Brands
Belling cooker guide
By Jane Darling
Article 4 of 9
Our verdict on Belling cookers, based on our independent cooker reviews and owner research. Get pros and cons, reliability information and owners' views.
Belling is one of several brands owned by UK manufacturer Glen Dimplex Home Appliances. Other brands under the same group include New World, Stoves and Britannia. Belling is a popular brand and covers the full range of cooking appliances.
Belling cookers tend to sit in the middle of the market in terms of price, with a no-frills modern style. But do they produce middle-of-the-road results? And can you rely on them to cook for years to come, or are they prone to break down?
On this page, we reveal how well Belling cookers tend to do in our tests, how reliable they are and what Belling owners think of them. We've pulled all our testing knowledge together, along with a comprehensive survey of owners' views, to bring you an at-a-glance guide. Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.
|Should I buy a Belling cooker?
How much do Belling cookers cost?
In terms of price, Belling cookers are rather middle of the range. The average price of a Belling cooker is around £506.
Belling also sells a wide selection of range cookers. These are pricier than freestanding models, costing from around £800 to £1,600. If you're thinking of replacing your standard cooker with a range, take a look at our Belling range cooker reviews.