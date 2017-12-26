How we test cookers

Does the oven heat up quickly and spread heat evenly?

Everyone varies the temperature at which they use their oven, so our tests check how quickly the oven in each cooker reaches two set temperatures.

We set conventional electric ovens and gas ovens to heat up to 180°C (gas mark 4) and 200°C (gas mark 6), and fan-assisted electric ovens to 150°C and 180°C. As well as noting the speed at which they reach these temperatures from cold, we then record how closely each oven sticks to the set temperature. Our tests have found ovens that veer wildly away from what you would expect – sometimes by more than 40°C. Top-scoring Best Buy ovens, however, stick closely to the expected temperature.

Next, we bake a tray of shortbread in the oven. This delicate bake clearly shows how effective the cooker is at spreading heat evenly throughout the oven cavity. Ovens that leave pale parts or burnt corners get marked down in our tests, while those that turn the shortbread an even golden brown across the whole tray get top marks. See the picture below to see the kind of results ovens produce in our lab tests.

Our second baking test involves making a large sponge cake and measuring its vital statistics when it emerges from the oven. If it's well risen and evenly browned, it gets a high score, but flat, sunken or unevenly baked cakes lose points.