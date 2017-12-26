Don't Buy freestanding cookers

Freestanding cookers to avoid

Which? has reviewed the latest freestanding cookers, including models by AEG, Belling, Hotpoint, Indesit and Zanussi. Our test results reveal which combine a great oven, grill and hob, as well as being easy to use.

The Which? test lab puts all freestanding cookers through rigorous tests, including recording how quickly and accurately the oven heats up, whether the hob can boil water quickly but also simmer gently, and if the grill spreads heat evenly.

Each freestanding cooker gets awarded a Which? test score so you can see the best and worst cookers at a glance, and how they compare on features and specifications.

Our Which? freestanding cooker tests cover many brands, and a range of prices and types, including those with single and double ovens, and gas, electric and dual fuel models.

