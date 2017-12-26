Energy-efficient freezers

Your freezer is one of the few appliances you have plugged in and switched on all the time, so it’s constantly using electricity.

All freezers sold in Britain are required by law to carry an energy label, which rates a model’s efficiency and gives you an indication about which ones cost less to run, as they will reduce your electricity bills.

In theory, the most energy-efficient models carry the A+++ logo, while the least efficient will be labelled a ‘D’.

When we review freezers, we test the energy use of each model. Our tests have found that even models that carry the same energy label can cost varying amounts to run each year.

