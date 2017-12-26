Energy-efficient freezers
By Ben Slater
Save money with a freezer that uses less electricity. We reveal the best energy-efficient models.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Your freezer is one of the few appliances you have plugged in and switched on all the time, so it’s constantly using electricity.
All freezers sold in Britain are required by law to carry an energy label, which rates a model’s efficiency and gives you an indication about which ones cost less to run, as they will reduce your electricity bills.
In theory, the most energy-efficient models carry the A+++ logo, while the least efficient will be labelled a ‘D’.
When we review freezers, we test the energy use of each model. Our tests have found that even models that carry the same energy label can cost varying amounts to run each year.
Find out which models are rated best for performance and energy use in our Best Buy freezers guide.
Freezer energy-use comparison tool
Use our tool below to compare the annual running costs for all of the freezers we’ve reviewed. Then follow the links to read our full reviews.
Top energy-saving freezers
All of the freezers we review are tested and rated for their true energy use. But the best freezers are also able to freeze quickly, keep your food fresher for longer, are quiet to run and easy to use. Below, we reveal the five freezers we’ve tested that are cheap to run but also came out top in our tough performance tests.
All of them also have flame-retardant backing. We're no longer recommending models that don't, after evidence from London Fire Brigade indicated that the risk of a fire spreading is greater with non-flame retardant plastic-backed freezers.
Which? members can log in to reveal our recommendations. Not a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial for instant access to these and all our other reviews.
Best small freestanding freezer
- Freezing power:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
You can't go far wrong with this bargain freezer from Hisense. It's difficult to clean, but other than that it did well in all our other tough freezing tests and it's exceptionally efficient for its size, so it will help to keep your energy bills down.
Best tall freestanding freezer
- Freezing power:
- 2 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
It goes without saying this tall freezer is exceptionally efficient for its size. But its also easy to live with and does a great job at maintaining a safe and steady temperature - even when the temperature in your kitchen drops on a cold night or rises during a heatwave. The only downsides are the price and the slightly sluggish freezing speed.
Best small integrated freezer
- Freezing power:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 3 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
You’ll need to manually defrost it from time to time, but don’t let that put you off. For a built-in freezer, this model is reasonably-priced and it’s extremely economical, too, so you should save money on your energy bills. It did well in our exhaustive freezing performance tests, but it misses out on our Best Buy recommendation because using the controls and drawers is a bit of a hassle.
Best tall integrated freezer
- Freezing power:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
It may be among the most expensive freezers we've tested, but it's also one of the most efficient, so you'll be doing your bit for the environment if you invest in it. You'll also be getting an exceptional freezer that didn't do poorly in a single one of our tough tests and will help to preserve your food in great condition.
Best chest freezer
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 4 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Annual running costs (£):
- Member exclusive
This cheap and cheerful chest freezer excels at the basics and should do everything you expect of it. It didn’t do poorly in any of our tests, and it excelled in many of them, including the most important one – freezing power. That means it will freeze rapidly, which is great news if you want to minimise the amount of nutrients that escape from your food during the freezing process. Giving all that freezing power for running costs of around £20 per year is impressive.