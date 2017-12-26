Which? Best Buy freezers

The best freezers cool quickly and keep food safely frozen in changing room temperatures, so food is as fresh as possible when you defrost it.

Safety notice

We monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.

There has been a growing body of evidence from the London Fire Brigade to indicate that the backing material used on a refrigeration appliance can increase the spread of fire. Its tests have shown that if the insulation present in all appliances is not protected sufficiently by a flame-resistant backing, then it can ignite readily and lead to a rapid fire developing.



We are therefore taking the precautionary approach of only recommending those appliances with metal backing – either metal or aluminium laminate – or flame-retardant plastic backs. No non-flame-retardant plastic-backed products, even if they otherwise performed well in our product tests, have retained or been awarded our Best Buy recommendation.

Consumers who already own a refrigeration appliance with a non-flame-retardant plastic-back should be reassured that the likelihood of a refrigerator fire is very low. Our July 2015 research analysing government fire data found that only 7% of fires caused by faulty household appliances were caused by fridge freezers, fridges or freezers. And the material used in the backing allows an existing fire to spread – it isn’t the cause of fire itself.

Freezer reviews you can trust

Which? tests the latest tall, chest and under counter, freestanding and built-in freezers from all of the big appliance names, including AEG, Beko, Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit, John Lewis, Lec, Miele, Neff, Samsung, Smeg, Whirlpool and Zanussi. We’ve come across good and bad freezers from the same make, and found you can’t always rely on the brand to guarantee getting a top-notch model.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

