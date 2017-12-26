Which? Best Buy freezers
The best freezers freeze fast to keep your food as fresh as possible. They're also cheap to run. We reveal our Best Buy freezers, below.
Want the best freezer for your food? We've tested hundreds of freezers to find the ones that freeze fast, helping lock nutrients in food and ensure your food is at its freshest when you come to eat it.
- We run dozens of tests, so you can be sure your Best Buy freezer cools quickly and keeps your food safely frozen, whatever the temperature in your kitchen.
- We reveal true energy costs - you freezer is running 24/7, so we'll tell you how much each freezer will add to your energy bill.
- We root out the slow coolers, to help you avoid freezers that will cause your food to spoil more quickly than it should when you defrost it.
How we unearth the best freezers
We've tested tall, under-counter and chest freezers to find the fast coolers and cheap-to-run models. We've covered all the big brands - including Beko, Bosch, Miele, Samsung and Zanussi - to hone in on the Best Buys that outstrip the competition and provide the best safehouse for your food.
- Freezing power We challenge a freezer's cooling power, seeing how quickly it can freeze food-equivalent gel packs. The best freeze fast, meaning your food will last longer when it's defrosted. But the worst struggle to freeze in two whole days of testing.
- Temperature stability We turn the temperature in our test lab up to see whether each freezer can hold its temperature during a heat wave. We then turn the temperature down to see whether it will keep your food safely frozen during chilly winter nights.
- Reliable thermostat setting A great freezer will adjust to the right temperature when you set it up in your kitchen. So we test whether the manufacturer's thermostat setting is spot on or out by a mile - meaning you'd have to use a fridge/freezer thermometer to set the temperature.
- Energy use Your freezer has to be switched on 24/7 so it makes sense to choose one that uses energy sparingly. We work out how much energy a freezer uses to maintain its temperature and freeze food and reveal whether it's cheap to run for its size. We also calculate how much it will add to your yearly energy bills.
- Ease of use and cleaning A freezer that's hard to use will quickly become annoying - so we test aspects such as whether the drawers slide smoothly, whether you can easily fit items inside without pulling the drawers all the way out and whether the freezer is easy to programme and clean.
The best freezers cool quickly and keep food safely frozen in changing room temperatures, so food is as fresh as possible when you defrost it.
Safety notice
We monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.
There has been a growing body of evidence from the London Fire Brigade to indicate that the backing material used on a refrigeration appliance can increase the spread of fire. Its tests have shown that if the insulation present in all appliances is not protected sufficiently by a flame-resistant backing, then it can ignite readily and lead to a rapid fire developing.
We are therefore taking the precautionary approach of only recommending those appliances with metal backing – either metal or aluminium laminate – or flame-retardant plastic backs. No non-flame-retardant plastic-backed products, even if they otherwise performed well in our product tests, have retained or been awarded our Best Buy recommendation.
Consumers who already own a refrigeration appliance with a non-flame-retardant plastic-back should be reassured that the likelihood of a refrigerator fire is very low. Our July 2015 research analysing government fire data found that only 7% of fires caused by faulty household appliances were caused by fridge freezers, fridges or freezers. And the material used in the backing allows an existing fire to spread – it isn’t the cause of fire itself.
Freezer reviews you can trust
Which? tests the latest tall, chest and under counter, freestanding and built-in freezers from all of the big appliance names, including AEG, Beko, Bosch, Hotpoint, Indesit, John Lewis, Lec, Miele, Neff, Samsung, Smeg, Whirlpool and Zanussi. We’ve come across good and bad freezers from the same make, and found you can’t always rely on the brand to guarantee getting a top-notch model.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
