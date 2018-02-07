Top five freezers for 2018
By Ben Slater
Whether you’re looking for a tall freezer, a small freezer or a chest freezer, our round-up of the top five on test will help you find the best.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The best freezers will freeze food quickly to keep it in the best condition, and are cheap to run. The worst we've seen are sluggish at freezing, can guzzle energy, and be a pain to use and keep clean.
Whether you tend to buy frozen food, freeze fresh food or do a bit of both, you want whatever you put in the freezer to come out in the best possible condition. Food needs to be kept below -16°C to preserve it, and the quicker it gets down to that temperature the better.
When the best freezers cool more than twice as quickly as the worst in our tests, it’s easy to see which are likely to keep your food as nutrient-rich as possible and give you better value for money.
Fire-risk freezers and safety
All the freezers we recommend below have flame-retardant backing. We're no longer recommending models that don't, after evidence from London Fire Brigade indicated that the risk of a fire spreading is greater with non-flame retardant plastic-backed freezers.
Scroll down to see our pick of the top five freezers, or head to our freezer reviews to see all the models we've tested.
Best small freezer
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Frost free:
- Member exclusive
You’ll only be able to squeeze around two and a half supermarket carrier bags of shopping into this modest under-counter freezer. But if you’re looking for a small freezer, you can be confident that the freshness of the food you put inside this one will be locked in, thanks to its impressive cooling power. It’s a bit of a hassle to use and clean, but this freezer is still well worth considering.
Best tall freezer
- Freezing power:
- 5 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Frost free:
- Member exclusive
Quite simply, this freezer is one of the best we’ve ever seen. It’s lightning-quick to cool and it never fails to stick to a safe and steady temperature, regardless of whether the room temperature rises or falls. It’s also very spacious and extremely efficient for its size, so it won’t cost the earth to run. The only slight flaw is that it’s a bit of a chore to clean.
Best small integrated freezer
- Freezing power:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 3 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Frost free:
- Member exclusive
You’ll need to manually defrost it from time to time, but don’t let that put you off. For a built-in freezer, this one is reasonably-priced and it’s extremely economical, too, so you should save money on your energy bills. It did well in our exhaustive freezing performance tests, but it misses out on our Best Buy recommendation because using the controls and drawers is a bit of a hassle.
Best cheap freezer for your garage
- Freezing power:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Frost free:
- Member exclusive
This tall freezer just misses out on being a Best Buy, but it’s still a good price, not least because it’s one of very few freezers available that’s designed to work in a garage. It didn’t do poorly in any of our tough tests and we were really impressed by how little the temperature fluctuated inside when we changed the room temperature. It’s frost-free, too, so you’ll never need to defrost it by hand.
Best chest freezer
- Freezing power:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Frost free:
- Member exclusive
This model isn’t the biggest chest freezer we’ve tested in recent years but it’s certainly among the best, making it a great bet if you're short on floor space. It cools quickly to help lock in the goodness within your food, and it’s also energy efficient, quiet and unaffected by changing room temperatures.
Three freezers to avoid
The three we've picked below are far from good. In fact, they're the worst we've seen since we changed the way we test in 2015. Mostly because they're no good at quickly freezing food. You'd be better off picking one of the five we've listed above, or one of our other Best Buy freezers.
- Freezing power:
- 1 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Frost free:
- Member exclusive
Freezing in this under-counter model takes more than twice as long as it does in the fastest models we’ve tested. It’s so slow at freezing, your food is unlikely to be as fresh as you would like when you come to defrost and eat it.
- Freezing power:
- 1 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Frost free:
- Member exclusive
It’s a similar story with this sluggish freezer. That’s bad news because food needs to be frozen as quickly as possible in order to lock in nutrients. To make matters worse, we also found this freezer awkward to use and clean, so it will be frustrating to live with day to day.
- Freezing power:
- 1 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Thermostat setting:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Storage volume (l):
- Member exclusive
- Frost free:
- Member exclusive
If you’re looking for a tall freezer, you might want to avoid this one. It’s not bad enough to be a Don’t Buy, but it’s still the worst tall freezer we’ve seen in years. We’ve tested cheaper freezers that freeze far more quickly and will preserve your food in the best possible condition, so there’s no reason to choose this one.
Which? freezer reviews
Not only do we test freezers more rigorously than anyone else, but we’re completely independent, too, so you can have complete confidence in our test results.
While fast freezing is the most important factor we look for, it takes a lot more than that to become a Best Buy. We also test how much the temperature in the freezer fluctuates when the room temperature changes, as well as how effective the manufacturer’s-recommended thermostat setting is at getting the freezer down to the perfect temperature.
When you add our energy efficiency, noise and ease-of-use tests to the mix, you can see that we do everything we can to wheedle out the best freezers money can buy.