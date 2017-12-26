10 ways to keep food fresher for longer

Whether you have a high-end Best Buy fridge freezer or a budget model with few features, there are several simple steps you can take to improve the freshness of your food.

You'd be forgiven for thinking a fridge freezer creates the best possible environment for your food as soon as you switch it on. But our testing reveals this is far from the case.

Your fridge freezer and the way you're using it could be inviting potentially harmful bacteria to tuck into your food. Fridge temperature is certainly part of it, but it's about much more than simply twiddling your thermostat. Read on for 10 ways to keep your food fresher for longer.

1. Keep an eye on fridge temperature

Let's start with the most obvious – and perhaps the most important. If you want to get the most out of your food, the temperature in your fridge needs to be between 0°C and 5°C and the temperature in your freezer needs to be between -18°C and -20°C.

The faster your fridge and freezer get down to these temperatures and the longer they're able to keep them there are key to maximising the amount of nutrients in your food. That's why our fridge freezer testing focuses on cooling speed and temperature stability above all else.

But surely a fridge freezer should get within these temperatures automatically when you switch it on, you may well ask. The answer is no. Fridge freezers aren't just 'plug and play'. You need to set your fridge freezer up when you turn it on. To do this you'll need the manufacturer's recommended setting. You can find this in the instruction manual. Switch your fridge on this setting and it should hit these optimum temperatures. Temperature solved, right? Wrong. Our fridge freezers testing over the years has found you can't rely on these settings. In fact, the manufacturer's recommended setting on the worst models we've seen sends the temperature in the fridge soaring above 10°C – warm enough to invite heat-loving bacteria inside. The only way you can be sure of a fridge freezer setting that's spot on is to look for those models that score five stars in our recommended thermostat setting test.

Every degree really does count. While the wilted-looking leafy greens in the below right image may look several days older than those in the middle image, the leaves are actually both just three days old. The only difference is that the wilted ones were stored at an average temperature of 6°C, while the fresher-looking ones were at 3°C.

If you're not convinced by the accuracy of your fridge freezer's thermostat, you can pick up a fridge thermometer for less than £10.