Indesit fridge freezers don't cost a lot, but are they any good and do they last? Find out how Indesit fridge freezers score in our reviews and on reliability.

Italian brand Indesit is a well-known label in the UK appliances market and, together with Indesit, is owned by appliance giant Whirlpool.

Indesit offers a wide range of freestanding fridge freezers. These are inexpensive – with prices starting at less than £200. They tend to be fairly basic, no-frills fridge freezers with little in the way of designer storage or extra cooling features – so they could be ideal if you just want a cheap model for chilling and freezing food.

If you want to know whether an Indesit fridge freezer is the right brand to buy, make sure you check out our table below. We've compiled results from all Indesit models we’ve tested over the past three years to see whether the brand is any good at keeping food chilled and frozen, and whether they’re energy-guzzling appliances that will cost you a fortune to run.

We’ve outlined how many of its latest models are Best Buys and highlighted the brand’s overall pros and cons, to help you decide. You can also see how reliable customers find Indesit fridge freezers, plus our expert verdict on whether we think the Indesit brand is worth buying. Or, if you want to see how individual models have fared in our tests, read our our full list of fridge freezer reviews.

Safety notice on refrigeration appliances

We monitor and vary the assessments that underpin our reviews to take account of changing standards and areas of concern.

There has been a growing body of evidence from the London Fire Brigade to indicate that the backing material used on a refrigeration appliance can increase the spread of fire. Its tests have shown that if the insulation present in all appliances is not protected sufficiently by a flame-resistant backing, then it can ignite readily and lead to a rapid fire developing.

We are therefore taking the precautionary approach of only recommending those appliances with metal backing – either metal or aluminium laminate – or flame-retardant plastic backs. No non-flame-retardant plastic-backed products, even if they otherwise performed well in our product tests, have retained or been awarded our Best Buy recommendation.

Consumers who already own a refrigeration appliance with a non-flame-retardant plastic-back should be reassured that the likelihood of a refrigerator fire is very low. Our July 2015 research analysing government fire data found that only 7% of fires caused by faulty household appliances were caused by fridge freezers, fridges or freezers. And the material used in the backing allows an existing fire to spread – it isn’t the cause of fire itself.

Indesit fridge freezers

Table notes Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested under the current fridge freezers test programme. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in September 2017 of 61 Indesit owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2017.

How much do Indesit fridge freezers cost?

Indesit freestanding fridge freezers

A number of Indesit’s entry-level fridge freezers sit in the £200 to £300 price bracket. Storage-wise, these models are quite basic and don’t have the features you’ll find inside other brands, such as chiller drawers or bottle racks. But they’re perfectly functional – and if price is your priority they could just fit the bill.

Indesit fridge freezers in the £300 to £400 price range tend to have more features and frost-free freezers. Plus, they can come in different colours and finishes, such as black or stainless-steel.

Indesit integrated fridge freezers

Indesit also offers a small selection of built-in fridge freezers, although there are sometimes only a couple available on the market at any one time. Costing between £300 and £400, these models are cheap for an integrated model and typically very basic – the one we've tested at the time of writing had opaque freezer drawers rather than clear plastic ones.