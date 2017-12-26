Energy-efficient fridges
By Ben Slater
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Your fridge is using electricity 24 hours a day, so it's a good idea to buy an energy-efficient model if you want to keep running costs as low as possible. Use our energy calculator and recommendations below to pick out a fridge that won't drive up your energy bills.
Refrigeration appliances notch up a staggering £2bn in electricity bills each year in the UK because they're switched on around the clock.
And although all new models must have an energy label rating of at least A+, we've found that models with the same energy label can cost different amounts to run each year. Our rigorous expert testing calculates the true running costs of every fridge we review.
See our energy calculator and table below to find your perfect energy-efficient fridge.
To see the top-scoring models that excel at the main task of chilling, take a look at our Best Buy fridges.
Fridge energy cost calculator
Top energy-saving fridges
We give star ratings to all fridges based on their energy efficiency. But the best fridges are also able to chill cheaply and quickly, to help keep your food fresher for longer. The five fridges we've selected below are cheap to run, but also performed well in our tough performance tests, which could mean you waste less food and save money at the supermarket, too.
They also all have flame-retardant backing. We're no longer recommending models that don't, after evidence from London Fire Brigade indicated that the risk of a fire spreading is greater with non-flame retardant plastic-backed fridges.
Which? members can log in to reveal our recommendations of the best energy-saving fridges in the table below. New to Which?. Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to unlock the table and gain instant access to all our reviews and expert buying advice.
Best tall freestanding fridge
- Cooling power:
- 3 out of 5
- Recommended thermostat setting:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions - hxwxd (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Usable storage (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Annual energy cost (£):
- Member exclusive
This Best Buy fridge didn't do poorly in a single one of our tough chilling tests and, for its size, it's one of the most economical fridges we've seen. It's also really quiet, so it's a great choice if you have an open plan kitchen and living room and don't want to be irritated by the hum of the compressor. What more could you want?
Best tall integrated fridge
- Cooling power:
- 5 out of 5
- Recommended thermostat setting:
- 4 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions - hxwxd (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Usable storage (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Annual energy cost (£):
- Member exclusive
Built-in fridges tend to be more expensive than freestanding models -
the average price of the tall built-in fridges we’ve reviewed is around
£600, and we haven’t tested any that cost less than £300. That means this
built-in Best Buy is cheaper than most to buy, and it’s even more economical
when you consider lifetime costs, because it’s very energy efficient for its
size. It performed well in our tough chilling tests and it’s very quiet as
well, so you’ll definitely want to consider it if you’re looking for a tall,
integrated fridge.
Best freestanding under-counter fridge
- Cooling power:
- 4 out of 5
- Recommended thermostat setting:
- 3 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions - hxwxd (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Usable storage (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Annual energy cost (£):
- Member exclusive
You’ll struggle to find a more energy-efficient fridge than this one.
Even though it will be working to chill your food all day every day, you’ll
hardly notice the effect on your electricity bills. It just missed out on a
Best Buy because the temperature can fluctuate when the outside temperature
rises. However, if you’re looking for an economical small fridge, you should
still consider this one as it did well in our crucial chilling speed test.
Best cheap tall freestanding fridge
- Cooling power:
- 4 out of 5
- Recommended thermostat setting:
- 1 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions - hxwxd (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Usable storage (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Annual energy cost (£):
- Member exclusive
This bargain fridge isn't just cheap to buy, it's cheap to run, too. It
may even help you spend less at the supermarket thanks to the quick-to-cool
fridge. The faster food chills, the less time heat-loving bacteria have to
eat into the lifespan of your food, and the less money you're likely to
waste on replacing food you've had to throw out. The only thing to bear in
mind is that you'll need to fiddle with the thermostat and perhaps even buy
a fridge thermometer, because the manufacturer's recommended thermostat
setting can't be trusted.
Best cheap under-counter fridge
- Cooling power:
- 5 out of 5
- Recommended thermostat setting:
- 1 out of 5
- Energy use:
- 5 out of 5
- Dimensions - hxwxd (cm):
- Member exclusive
- Usable storage (litres):
- Member exclusive
- Annual energy cost (£):
- Member exclusive
If you're looking for a small fridge that won't break the bank to buy and will help keep your energy bills down, add this model to your shortlist. It's not a Best Buy because the recommended thermostat setting isn't great and the fridge temperature can fluctuate when the temperature in your kitchen soars, but it excels at its core task of chilling food rapidly and efficiently.
Fridge energy-efficiency tips
- Don’t leave the door open for longer than necessary or the fridge will be filled with warm air and have to work to cool down again.
- Defrost frozen food in your fridge - it acts like an ice pack to help cool the fridge, meaning that your fridge uses less electricity.
- Avoid putting warm food in your fridge - let it cool down first.
- Clean the condenser coils at the back or underneath your fridge - thick dust can reduce their efficiency by up to 25%.
Best Buy fridges
When we test fridges, we measure how much energy they use to chill and to keep consistently cool. We then work out how much each model will add to your yearly energy bills and calculate whether it's pricey to power for the amount of food you can actually fit inside.
The best fridges use energy sparingly, working out as ultra-cheap to run for their size.
Of course, it's essential that a fridge is good at its core task of chilling food, so we investigate how quickly each fridge can chill (speedy cooling helps keep your food fresher for longer) and whether it can keep evenly cool during both scorching summer and chilly winter months.
To see which models come out top - as well as bottom - in our tests, head to our fridge reviews.