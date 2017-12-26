Best Buy chillies

The combination of attractive fruits that are also good to eat makes chillies one of the most popular crops to grow. We wanted to find out which varieties will produce great crops of fiery fruit when grown outside in the UK as they make such useful plants for the patio or windowsill.

To help you find the tastiest varieties that also produce great yields, we've rounded up our Best Buys to make it easy to choose from the huge range of varieties available. They've all been grown by our experts and put through our rigorous testing so you can be sure you're growing the best chillies.

