Grow your own jobs for November and December

There isn't much more to do on the veg plot before winter except tidy up and protect the winter crops from pests. However, you can plant garlic now to give it the cold period is needs to thrive.
What to do in November and December
Greenhouse
- Check stored veg
- Care for winter salads
Outdoors
- Keep harvesting winter veg
- Check brassicas
- Tidy the plot
- Plant garlic
- Use and make compost