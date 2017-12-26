Grow your own tomatoes
Best Buy beefsteak tomatoes
By Ceri Thomas
Article 4 of 5
Beefsteak tomatoes produce flavourful, meaty fruits that are perfect for slicing and tomato sandwiches
Beefsteak tomatoes grow best in a greenhouse or polytunnel as they love warmth.
Which? Gardening grew and tasted 16 varieties to find the best ones for growing in the UK. All our Best Buys scored highly for both yield and flavour.
|The best beefsteak tomatoes
|What it
looks like
|Beefsteak tomato variety
|Yield per plant
|This new hybrid beefsteak was not among the heaviest croppers or the biggest fruit. But it made up for it in taste. Cut open its deep blood-red flesh was very attractive. It was fleshy and very juicy and tasted rich and fruity - very sweet but with a well-balanced acidity and savoury tones. Find out which tomato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
|Like an overgrown plum tomato, this variety had firm but tender flesh that varied from pale pink to rose. Our tasters described it as quite acid and not very sweet but with a pronounced savoury flavour. Find out which tomato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
|You get lots of seeds for your money with this Italian heritage variety. It's not the prettiest beefsteak tomato - it's small, flattened and heavily ribbed. However, it was attractive when cut open with well-defined seed cavities. The flesh was soft but very juicy and it tasted good, a balance of sweetness, acidity and savoury flavours. Find out which tomato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
|This variety gave the best yield of the best-tasting varieties. It was one of the biggest fruits, but not as heavily ribbed as some. It was tender, fleshy and very juicy with a strong savoury and tangy aroma. It wasn't particularly sweet, but had a rich flavour with hints of salty and savoury. Find out which tomato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
|If you want a cheaper, non-hybrid beefsteak this variety is a good choice. It was one of the lowest yielding but best tasting. Our tasters noted its tangy tomato aroma. It tasted sweet with a balanced acidity and had a very rich, savoury flavour. Its flesh was tender and very juicy too. Find out which tomato variety we're talking about - log in or sign up to a Which? trial for £1
How we test beefsteak tomatoes
We grew 16 varieties of beefsteak tomatoes in a large greenhouse. We grew six plants of each variety - three plants per growing bag. They were watered with a drip-irrigation system and fed with a Best Buy tomato feed. The plants were trained as cordons up stout strings and stopped when they reached 2.4m high.
The ripe fruit was picked weekly, weighed and assessed, and in late August a sample of each variety was sent for taste testing. Three expert tasters scored each variety for appearance, aroma, taste and texture, and describe each attribute.