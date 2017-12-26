Save money by growing your own veg

You may want to try growing your own fruit and veg to cut down on your supermarket bills and helping with your budgeting. We've done some simple calculations to see how much you could save.

For example, you could grow 1kg of baby carrots for around 25p, but you'd pay about £3.30 for 1kg of baby carrots in a supermarket.

It's not just money you will be saving by growing your own veg. Home-grown produce tastes so much better, as it can be cooked within minutes of harvesting - there are no 'food miles' involved. Our Best Buy varieties have all been rigorously tested by the Which? Gardening experts so you can be sure you're growing the varieties that taste best and give the highest yields.

You'll also be able to ensure that your food is grown with limited chemical inputs. Children love growing veg, and it's a great way to help them understand where their food comes from and to get them outdoors instead of stuck in front of the tv or computer.