Best handheld vacuum cleaner brands
By Matthew Knight
We reveal the best and worst handheld vacuum cleaner brands based on the verdict of thousands of owners.
We've put handheld vacuum cleaners to the test in the Which? test lab to find out which really offer the best cleaning power for your money, and which are worthy of earning our respected Best Buy recommendation.
In the table below, we’ve collated our insight into what each handheld vacuum brand does well and not so well. We share what we’ve learnt about each of the biggest handheld vacuum brands, including Dyson, Gtech and Vax, from our in-depth lab tests as well as the verdicts of thousands of owners we've surveyed.
Once you've decided on the brand for you, take a look at our handheld vacuum cleaner reviews to find the best model.
Best and worst handheld vacuum cleaner brands
Below you can see at a glance how the key brands of handheld vacuum cleaners stack up against each other.
|Best handheld vacuum cleaner brands
|Brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy it?
|72%
|73%
|This brand's vacuums offer good reliability and the brand picks up the best customer score. All of the handheld vacuums we have tested from this brand have hit our Best Buy benchmark. By being both effective and reliable the brand should prove a good investment and won't leave you disappointed.
|54%
|n/a
|68%
|This brand earns the second highest customer score, but not enough Which? members own one yet to enable us to make a fair judgement on the brand's reliability. When we tested this brand's handheld vacuum in the Which? test lab we weren't too impressed, as it doesn't quite deliver the premium suction that you would expect from such a pricey product.
|59%
|55%
|This brand's handheld vacuum cleaners have a good reliability record but there is room for improvement when it comes to its customer satisfaction score. One of the brand's handheld model is so good that we recommended it as a Best Buy, but there are other models that don't quite live up to this high standard.
|51%
|52%
|This brand has a good reliability rating but not a great customer score. We have tested four of this brand's handheld vacuums and they have been a real mixed bag. One was so bad that we nominated it a Don't Buy, but it does offer some good models, particularly if you are after a vacuum cleaner for the car.
|34%
|48%
|This brand's handheld vacuum cleaners have an average reliability record and a poor customer score. We have only tested one of its handheld vacuums, but it is so poor that we made it a Don't Buy.
|
Table notes
The range of test scores and average test score are based on results of all models that we have tested in the Which? lab. The customer score, brand reliability score and value for money rating are from a Which? member survey of handheld vacuum owners conducted online in May 2015.
The customer score is based on whether Which? members would recommend the brand to a friend, The reliability score is based on members' experiences of that brand.
Choosing the best brand of handheld vacuum cleaner
Thousands of Which? members have told us how happy they are with their brand of handheld vacuum cleaner as well as how reliable it has been, enabling us to reliably award brands a Which? customer score and reliability score.
We've rated all the key brands of handheld vacuum, including Dyson, Gtech, Vax, Hoover and Black & Decker. Our results prove that not all handheld's are the same. The most popular brand of handheld vacuum cleaner achieves an overall customer score of 73% and has a four-star reliability rating. The worst brand we've looked at has produced a Don't Buy model that failed some of our tests, along with a customer score of less than 50%.
Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with a product, and how likely they were to recommend it to a friend.