How to buy the best handheld vacuum cleaner

Handheld vacuum cleaner prices range from around £15 for a small basic one and range all the way up to £250 for fancier models, such as the Dyson DC58 Animal.

But our independent lab tests have revealed that you don't always get what you pay for and that price isn't always a good indicator of quality.

Our exclusive list of Best Buy handheld vacuums reveals which models did have what it takes to excel in our cleaning, usability and battery life tests.