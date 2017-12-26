The best nit and head lice treatments

Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Do cheap nit and head lice treatments really work? Or do you need to spend more?

Desperate to delouse your child? Fed up of nit-picking? The results of our parent survey reveal the best methods to tackle head lice, as voted for by parents like you, who have used these treatments successfully to get rid of nits and head lice.

Our step-by-step picture gallery will take you through exactly what to do to get rid of head lice.

You can unlock all of this with a £1 trial to Which?, as well as see the full table of results, below, to find out whether or not it's worth splashing out on expensive nit treatments.

Our research

With the head lice treatment market in the UK worth millions, and with a wide array of products for sale, it's sometimes hard to know what's best. Do you need to spend a fortune on getting rid of nits?

We've done the hard work for you. In February 2017, we asked 1,089 UK parents of children aged four to 12 or under who had treated head lice which treatment they thought was best.

Head lice and nit treatments
Position Product Customer Score
1 Subscriber only content 76%
2 Subscriber only content 67%
3 Subscriber only content 63%
4 Subscriber only content 60%
5 Subscriber only content 59%
