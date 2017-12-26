How we test headphones

What makes Best Buy headphones?

Which? examines everything that matters for headphones; including sound quality, comfort and how well they work in real life – so you'll know exactly what to expect. Our unique, comparative lab tests mean you can trust our Best Buy and Don't Buy verdicts and choose with confidence.

We put all the headphones through the same tests - providing consumers with impartial advice - which means that if a product isn't any good we'll say so, without fear of penalty. Which? works for you, providing trustworthy advice without a hidden agenda.

What's the sound quality like?

What's the comfort and fit like?

Do they suffer from sound leakage?

How durable are they?

Should I buy them?

