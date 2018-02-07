Top three best in-ear headphones for 2018

Wireless in-ear headphones

Wireless technology was previously mostly limited to on-ear and over-ear headphones, as in-ear models weren't big enough to include batteries that would last long enough. However, improvements in battery technology mean that wireless in-ear models are getting more common every year.

They still don't have the same battery life as the larger types - around 5 or 6 hours compared to 15 or 20 - but they're now good enough that they'll last you a day of use.

Running headphones

Some in-ear headphones are designed for sport, with features to keep them more secure in your ears compared with normal in-ear models. This is often in the form of a rubber ‘wing’ that sits in your ear to provide extra grip. Some sports models are also water resistant, meaning you can take them for a run in the rain and not worry about damage.

Manufacturers have also started selling headphones that have fitness-tracking features. We’ve tested the Bose SoundSport Pulse, which measures your heart rate and transmits it to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Some models go even further. The Samsung Gear IconX, for example, has on-board memory so you can use its advanced fitness-tracking features without a smartphone. For more info on the best sports headphones, read our guide to the best headphones for running.