Bosch hedge trimmers rated

Bosch is a familiar name for tools around the home and garden, known as much for its washing machines and electric drills as its garden tools. In addition to cordless and corded electric hedge trimmers, it produces electric and cordless strimmers, leaf blowers and chainsaws, as well as electric shredders and pressure washers.

Bosch has a wide range of hedge trimmers, from a budget electric hedge trimmer with a short blade through to 36V cordless models. We've reviewed nine models from Bosch's current range. Read our hedge trimmer reviews to see which models we think were excellent and which we think are best avoided.

Many of the cordless models have batteries that can be used with other Bosch cordless tools. As a result, some of the hedge trimmers are sold with or without the battery and charger, so you can save some money if you own more than one Bosch cordless tool.

As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is and get the views of people who actually own them. We have collated all this information, so you can see at a glance whether Bosch is a brand to trust.

