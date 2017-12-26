Bosch hedge trimmers rated

Best hedge trimmer brands
Bosch is a very popular brand of hedge trimmers, but how do they score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?
Bosch is a familiar name for tools around the home and garden, known as much for its washing machines and electric drills as its garden tools. In addition to cordless and corded electric hedge trimmers, it produces electric and cordless strimmers, leaf blowers and chainsaws, as well as electric shredders and pressure washers.
Bosch has a wide range of hedge trimmers, from a budget electric hedge trimmer with a short blade through to 36V cordless models. We've reviewed nine models from Bosch's current range. Read our hedge trimmer reviews to see which models we think were excellent and which we think are best avoided.
Many of the cordless models have batteries that can be used with other Bosch cordless tools. As a result, some of the hedge trimmers are sold with or without the battery and charger, so you can save some money if you own more than one Bosch cordless tool.
As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we survey hundreds of hedge trimmer owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is and get the views of people who actually own them. We have collated all this information, so you can see at a glance whether Bosch is a brand to trust.
How much do Bosch hedge trimmers cost?
Some of Bosch's older models can be found for around £55 for a basic, electric model with lower wattage electric motors and a 45cm-long blade. The most expensive electric models cost around £140, while cordless models cost from around £85 to £235.
Choosing the best Bosch hedge trimmer
Bosch hedge trimmers are aimed at home gardeners and there are no petrol models.
It has three ranges of electric hedge trimmers, with either 420W, 450W, 600W or 700W motors. The 420W model, the AHS 45-16, has a 45cm-long blade and a fixed front handle. the 450W models also have fixed front handles and blade lengths from 50-60cm long, depending on the model you choose and they cost around £55 to £65. In this range we have reviewed the model with a 55cm-long blade, the AHS 55-16.
The 600W models have 50cm (AHS 50-26), 55cm or 60cm-long blades and the 700W 65cm or 70cm-long blades. These all have wraparound front handles and cost from around £115 to £150. We've reviewed both 700W models, the AHS 65-34 and the AHS 70-34.
The cordless models 12V, 18V or 36V lithium-ion batteries and a range of blade sizes from 35cm and 55cm. Expect to pay from £80 to £225. As with other manufacturers, these batteries can be used with a range of garden and DIY tools from Bosch. We've reviewed three of the four current models, including the EasyHedgeCut 12-450, AHS 55-20 Li and AHS 54-20 Li.