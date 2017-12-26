Flymo hedge trimmers rated

Flymo is a familiar name for garden tools, especially lawnmowers. Flymo concentrates on electric and cordless garden tools, including strimmers, leaf blowers, leaf blowers vacs and garden rakes, as well as lawnmowers and hedge trimmers.

Flymo has a small range of cordless and electric hedge trimmers, with one cordless long-reach pole trimmer, all aimed at home gardeners.

As well as testing hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we have surveyed hundreds of hedge trimmer owners to find out how reliable each brand is and get the views of people who actually own them.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a members, sign up for a £1 trail to get instant access.