Flymo hedge trimmers rated

Flymo is well known for garden tools, including hedge trimmers, but how does it score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?
Flymo is a familiar name for garden tools, especially lawnmowers. Flymo concentrates on electric and cordless garden tools, including strimmers, leaf blowers, leaf blowers vacs and garden rakes, as well as lawnmowers and hedge trimmers.
Flymo has a small range of cordless and electric hedge trimmers, with one cordless long-reach pole trimmer, all aimed at home gardeners.
As well as testing hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we have surveyed hundreds of hedge trimmer owners to find out how reliable each brand is and get the views of people who actually own them.
Table notes Table correct as of November 2017. Range of scores and average test score based on results of all models tested March 2015 to April 2017. The customer score and brand reliability ratings are based on a survey of over 1,000 Which? members conducted in April and May 2015.
The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
How much do Flymo hedge trimmers cost?
Flymo's hedge trimmers range from around £50 for a basic electric model to £105 for a cordless long-reach pole trimmer. This is a little more than Bosch and Black & Decker for the low-cost models, but as Flymo make lower-powered hedge trimmers than either of these brands, we can't compare them on high-specification hedge trimmers.
Choosing the best Flymo hedge trimmer
Flymo hedge trimmers are aimed at home gardeners and the brand doesn't make any petrol models. The current range has three corded electric and three cordless models, but you will still be able to find older models for sale.
The electric models have 450W and 500W motors and blade lengths from 45cm to 60cm-long. Two have a fixed front handle and the third has a wraparound. Read our reviews to find out what we found in our tests.
The Flymo Sabrecut XT cordless model runs from lithium-ion batteries. This long-reach pole trimmer has an 18V battery and a 42cm-long blade, and it can be extended to cut up to 3m high. The other two cordless models are driven by 18V and 24V batteries.