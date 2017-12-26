Qualcast hedge trimmers rated

Qualcast is a familiar name for garden equipment, best known for its lawnmowers. Qualcast was a British brand, but is now owned by Bosch and is sold exclusively through Argos and Homebase.

In addition to hedge trimmers and lawnmowers, it also sells strimmers, chainsaws, pressure washers, shredders, leaf blower vacs, rotavators and scarifiers, and has electric, cordless and petrol tools. The hedge trimmer range is limited at the moment to one cordless model.

As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we have surveyed hundreds of hedge trimmer owners to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.