Qualcast hedge trimmers rated

By Adele Dyer

Qualcast is a very popular brand of hedge trimmers, but how do they score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?

Qualcast is a familiar name for garden equipment, best known for its lawnmowers. Qualcast was a British brand, but is now owned by Bosch and is sold exclusively through Argos and Homebase. 

In addition to hedge trimmers and lawnmowers, it also sells strimmers, chainsaws, pressure washers, shredders, leaf blower vacs, rotavators and scarifiers, and has electric, cordless and petrol tools. The hedge trimmer range is limited at the moment to one cordless model. 

As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we have surveyed hundreds of hedge trimmer owners to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them. 

Table correct as of November 2017. Range of scores and average test score based on results of all models tested March 2014 to April 2017. The customer score and brand reliability ratings are based on a survey of over 1,000 Which? members conducted in April and May 2015. 

The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. 

How much do Qualcast hedge trimmers cost? 

This brand is aimed at those on a budget, so Qualcast electric hedge trimmers are £40-£50, its cordless model is £45. 

Choosing the best Qualcast hedge trimmer

Qualcast has one electric hedge trimmer with a 600W motor and a 60cm-long blade. It has a wraparound front handle and a 10m-long cord. 

The Qualcast cordless hedge trimmer has an 18V lithium-ion battery and a wraparound front handle. The battery clips onto the rear of the handle.

