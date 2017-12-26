Qualcast hedge trimmers rated

Best hedge trimmer brands
Qualcast is a very popular brand of hedge trimmers, but how do they score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?
Qualcast is a familiar name for garden equipment, best known for its lawnmowers. Qualcast was a British brand, but is now owned by Bosch and is sold exclusively through Argos and Homebase.
In addition to hedge trimmers and lawnmowers, it also sells strimmers, chainsaws, pressure washers, shredders, leaf blower vacs, rotavators and scarifiers, and has electric, cordless and petrol tools. The hedge trimmer range is limited at the moment to one cordless model.
As well as trialling hedge trimmers in real-world tests, we have surveyed hundreds of hedge trimmer owners to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.
How much do Qualcast hedge trimmers cost?
This brand is aimed at those on a budget, so Qualcast electric hedge trimmers are £40-£50, its cordless model is £45.
Choosing the best Qualcast hedge trimmer
Qualcast has one electric hedge trimmer with a 600W motor and a 60cm-long blade. It has a wraparound front handle and a 10m-long cord.
The Qualcast cordless hedge trimmer has an 18V lithium-ion battery and a wraparound front handle. The battery clips onto the rear of the handle.