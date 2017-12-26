Best hedge trimmer brands
Stihl hedge trimmers rated
By Adele Dyer
Stihl is well-known for its petrol and electric hedge trimmers, but how does it score in our tests and rate for reliability and value for money?
Stihl is a familiar name for garden tools, especially among professional users, although it also produces a wide range of tools for the home gardener. Stihl is best known for its petrol chainsaws, but it also makes petrol, corded-electric and cordless hedge trimmers, strimmers, leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, garden sweepers, pressure washers and sprayers.
Stihl has a wide range of hedge trimmers for both the professional and the home gardener, and their prices are a little more than you would expect to see from brands such as Bosch or Black & Decker. However, as Stihl tools are largely made for the professional market, they are built to last through heavy use.
Stihl also makes lawn mowers, shredders, scarifiers and rotavators under the Viking brand.
As well as testing hedge trimmers in real-world situations, we've surveyed hundreds of hedge trimmer owners to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them. In the table below, we've outlined how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Stihl hedge trimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Stihl brand is worth buying.
Table notes
The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
Browse all of our Stihl hedge trimmer reviews.
How much do Stihl hedge trimmers cost?
You can expect to pay more for a Stihl hedge trimmer than for other brands. Electric models start at almost £130, cordless at around £230 and petrol models cost from £255.
The long-reach, extending pole trimmers start at £310 for an electric model, £520 for a cordless model and over £700 for a petrol model.
Choosing the best Stihl hedge trimmer
Stihl caters to a wide range of gardeners, from the home gardener who occasionally cuts a few hedges, to professional gardeners who will be cutting hedges for days at a time. While the majority of the range is aimed at professional gardeners, Stihl has a range of cordless garden tools aimed specifically at the home gardener and there are several models aimed at those with medium-sized gardens at home who regularly cut their hedges.
Stihl electric hedge trimmers start with the Stihl HSE 42 420W model with a 45cm-long blade. It has a wrap-around front handle, like all the trimmers in the range. Other electric hedge trimmers in the range have motor sizes up to 650W and blade lengths up to 70cm. The two electric long-reach pole trimmers have 600W motors and a reach of up to 2.5m.
The cordless hedge trimmer range from Stihl starts with the HSA 45, a small hedge trimmer with an 18V battery aimed at those with small gardens. We've also reviewed the HSA 56, a model using a powerful 36V 4Ah battery and it has a 50cm-long blade. The cheapest cordless long-reach pole trimmer, the Stihl HLA 65, also uses a 36V battery and a 50cm-long blade, which can reach up to 2m.
Stihl's petrol hedge trimmers start with the Stihl HS45 which has either a 45cm or a 60cm-long blade, while the largest petrol models have 75cm-long blades. The smallest long-reach pole trimmer has a 50cm-long blade and a reach of 2m.