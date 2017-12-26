Stihl hedge trimmers rated

Stihl is a familiar name for garden tools, especially among professional users, although it also produces a wide range of tools for the home gardener. Stihl is best known for its petrol chainsaws, but it also makes petrol, corded-electric and cordless hedge trimmers, strimmers, leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, garden sweepers, pressure washers and sprayers.

Stihl has a wide range of hedge trimmers for both the professional and the home gardener, and their prices are a little more than you would expect to see from brands such as Bosch or Black & Decker. However, as Stihl tools are largely made for the professional market, they are built to last through heavy use.

Stihl also makes lawn mowers, shredders, scarifiers and rotavators under the Viking brand.

As well as testing hedge trimmers in real-world situations, we've surveyed hundreds of hedge trimmer owners to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them. In the table below, we've outlined how many of the brand's current models are Best Buys and highlighted its overall pros and cons, to help you decide whether a Stihl hedge trimmer is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think the Stihl brand is worth buying.

