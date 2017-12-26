How we test hedge trimmers

How well does the hedge trimmer cut a variety of hedge types?

There are many shrubs that can be cut to form a hedge. Some, such as cherry laurel, have tough stems and leathery leaves. Others, such as privet, have thin, whippy stems and soft leaves. A good hedge trimmer should be able to cut through all types of growth, and we've developed our tests so that we now cut the most common types of hedge.

Over the past few years we've asked more of the hedge trimmers we test. In 2012, we cut only conifer hedges. In 2013, we added deciduous hedges, and in 2015, we also cut laurel hedges. The deciduous hedges in 2013 were blackthorn and hawthorn, while we swapped to privet in 2015, as this is such a widely grown hedge.

We added these hedges as we know you have these in your gardens and also because each hedge presents a different challenge for the hedge trimmer.

Conifer hedges have whippy growth that can be stripped by poor hedge trimmers.

Privet can be hard to cut with a smooth, even finish if the hedge trimmer is not fast and sharp.

Laurel hedges have thick, waxy leaves and thicker stems that some hedge trimmers find hard to cut and leave a ‘chewed’ look.

Our three testers each cut at least 10m2 of each hedge type with each hedge trimmer to see how well they cut, how quickly they cut and how easy they are to use.