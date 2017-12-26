Which? Best Buy hedge trimmers
Best Buy hedge trimmers are robust, versatile, efficient and easy to use. Find out how our independent tests find the top hedge trimmer.
The best hedge trimmers will save you time, making light work of keeping your hedges in trim. They should also leave a flawless finish, cutting twigs cleanly as well as comfortable and easy to use.
We test our hedge trimmers on three of the most common types of hedge: conifer, laurel and privet. This way we can be sure they'll cut any type of hedge without ripping twigs and leaves. Our expert testers assess over 20 aspects of using a hedge trimmer, from how heavy they are and whether the handles are well positioned to how much they vibrate. We make sure you buy a hedge trimmer that'll be a joy, not a chore, to use, and will help your garden look its best.
- We cut over 90 square metres of hedges with each of our hedge trimmers to find out which is up to the job.
- We reveal the hedge trimmers that fail to cut through thicker twigs and leave ugly, ragged cuts.
- We tell you which hedge trimmers are uncomfortable to use and leave your arms and hands aching.
How we uncover the best hedge trimmers
All our hedge trimmers are tested by three expert gardeners. They have a wealth of experience of working with garden tools, but know what home gardeners will like and what they'll find frustrating. We look at every aspect of using a hedge trimmer and cut three types of hedge to see if the hedge trimmers can cope with any job.
- Neat trimming: we cut three kinds of hedge to make sure the cuts are clean.
- Efficient cutting: we time how long it takes to cut a section of hedge to make sure our Best Buys can cut quickly.
- Ease of use: we assess how comfortable each hedge trimmer is to use and whether using it will leave you tired and aching.
Hedge trimmer reviews you can trust
We've tested hedge trimmers from the most popular brands including Black & Decker, Bosch, Flymo and Gtech, as well as less well-known brands. Our cheapest Best Buy hedge trimmer is just £45, and we have recommendations for all types: corded electric, cordless and petrol.
