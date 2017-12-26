Which? Best Buy hedge trimmers

The best hedge trimmers will save you time, making light work of keeping your hedges in trim. They should also leave a flawless finish, cutting twigs cleanly as well as comfortable and easy to use.

We test our hedge trimmers on three of the most common types of hedge: conifer, laurel and privet. This way we can be sure they'll cut any type of hedge without ripping twigs and leaves. Our expert testers assess over 20 aspects of using a hedge trimmer, from how heavy they are and whether the handles are well positioned to how much they vibrate. We make sure you buy a hedge trimmer that'll be a joy, not a chore, to use, and will help your garden look its best.

We cut over 90 square metres of hedges with each of our hedge trimmers to find out which is up to the job.

We reveal the hedge trimmers that fail to cut through thicker twigs and leave ugly, ragged cuts.

We tell you which hedge trimmers are uncomfortable to use and leave your arms and hands aching.

