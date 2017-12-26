Which? Best Buy high chairs
A Best Buy high chair is sturdy, durable, easy to clean, and has useful features, such as an effective foot rest. These are our best on test.
Don't get stuck with a high chair that's unsafe for your child, a nightmare to clean and so big that you're all falling over it in the kitchen.
Which? high chair reviews combine the results of rigorous safety testing, expert ergonomic and ease of use assessments, with user trials by parents and their babies and toddlers.
Which? tests the things you can't tell just by looking at a high chair in the shops, including the strength and stability of every high chair, ensuring it's as safe and as durable as it should be to hold your little one for mealtimes and playtime.
- We carry out more than 35 different safety and durability tests, checking for finger traps and tipping hazards, sturdy locking mechanisms and strong trays to keep your baby secure.
- We smear each high chair with bolognese and sprinkle them with crumbs to find all the places where food can hide from you, and reveal those highchairs that are quick and easy for you to clean.
- We weed out the high chairs that are too heavy and bulky for you to move about quickly and easily.
How we uncover the best high chairs
Which? is the only reviews website that puts high chairs through a range of tough safety and durability tests based on British Standards so you can be sure your baby is kept secure at mealtimes.
Safety: We use a test dummy to simulate a child and test the forward, rearward and sideways stability of each high chair. We also assess the risk of any potential finger traps.
Durability: We whack each high chair with an impact hammer to see if it falls over and/or anything breaks. Any bits that do break off are checked to see how small and sharp they are to see whether they could pose a danger to small babies.
Construction: We apply a weight to each footrest to replicate a toddler climbing on it, or using it to stand up when in the high chair. We've seen some break at 10kg, which is the approximate weight of a one-year-old.
Security: A good harness will keep your baby safe and secure in the high chair. We test to see how fiddly it is to use when you're carrying a wriggly baby in one arm.
High chair reviews you can trust
We ask parents and their children to test high chairs from the biggest brands including Stokke, Svan, Chicco and Graco to ensure they are practical to use and suitable for you lifestyle. We rate how easy each high chair is to assemble, settle your baby into securely, fold and unfold, move, store and adjust, so you can easily compare the pros and cons of different models.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Choose the best high chair for you and your baby from more our expert high chair reviews.
