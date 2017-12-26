Which? Best Buy high chairs

Don't get stuck with a high chair that's unsafe for your child, a nightmare to clean and so big that you're all falling over it in the kitchen.

Which? high chair reviews combine the results of rigorous safety testing, expert ergonomic and ease of use assessments, with user trials by parents and their babies and toddlers.

Which? tests the things you can't tell just by looking at a high chair in the shops, including the strength and stability of every high chair, ensuring it's as safe and as durable as it should be to hold your little one for mealtimes and playtime.

We carry out more than 35 different safety and durability tests, checking for finger traps and tipping hazards, sturdy locking mechanisms and strong trays to keep your baby secure.

We smear each high chair with bolognese and sprinkle them with crumbs to find all the places where food can hide from you, and reveal those highchairs that are quick and easy for you to clean.

We weed out the high chairs that are too heavy and bulky for you to move about quickly and easily.

