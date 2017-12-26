Mac vs PC: pros and cons

Ask anybody who's interested in computers whether they prefer Apple Macs or Windows PCs and they'll almost certainly give you an impassioned opinion one way or the other. 'Macs are way better because of abc', or 'I'd always go for Windows because I need to do xyz'.

It can feel like a needless dispute, since both Macs and PCs let you do roughly the same things. Word processing, web surfing, video watching, photo editing and gaming can all be done, whichever you pick. But there are some differences between Macs and PCs that go more than skin deep. We explain all you need to know when choosing a home computer.

Just want to see our in-depth reviews of Apple MacBooks and Windows PCs? Then find comparisons of every model we've tested in our laptop reviews.