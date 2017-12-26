Laser eye surgery companies compared

We've surveyed thousands of laser eye surgery patients about their experiences with different providers.

Where to have laser eye surgery is a huge decision, so we've surveyed Which? members who are customers and asked them to rate the best and worst.

Our patient survey - which was carried out in 2014 - covers leading high street companies Optimax (now merged with Ultralase) and Optical Express, as well as independent clinics, smaller chains and hospitals such as Moorfields.

If you're considering laser eye surgery, including Lasik or newer procedures such as ReLex SMILE, use our customer scores in the table below to help you choose the best clinic.

How customers rate laser eye surgery companies Brand Explanation of the procedure Overall communication Enough time with the surgeon Transparency of pricing Customer service Customer score Hospital-based providers Optical Express Optimax Small chains and independents Ultralase* All scores and ratings are based on a survey of 460 Which? members carried out in in April and May 2014 who have had laser eye surgery in the last 10 years. * Ultralase and Optimax are now jointly owned (since 2012)

Patients rate laser eye surgery providers

Customers also rated important areas such as whether you get enough time with your surgeon. Some companies don't link you to your actual surgeon until the day of surgery, when it may feel too late to back out if you get extra information.

Which? members have also rated overall communication. This is vital because communication is the key to understanding the surgery you're signing up for, and we've found that it's not always as good as it should be.

Our two laser eye surgery mystery-shopping investigations have shown us that you're not always told about your individual risk or given a realistic picture of potential complications or side effects.

