Do I need a petrol lawn mower?

Know what you want already? Find a great petrol mower for you in our Best Buy lawn mowers.

A petrol mower will cost you quite a lot more than an electric one - our cheapest Best Buy petrol mower is just under £300. So to help you make the right choice, here are our answers to five common questions about petrol lawn mowers.

Will a petrol lawn mower be too large for me to manage?

It's true that petrol mowers are heavier and less easy to manoeuvre than electric mowers, but this is balanced by the better finish they give and their ability to make light work of larger lawns. The Honda Izy HRG415PD petrol mower, for instance, weighs around 30kg, and the corded electric Bosch Rotak 40 ErgoFlex mower weighs less than half at 12.4kg. Make sure you try out the mower in the shop before you buy. If it's too heavy, you may prefer a much lighter battery-powered mower, or a self-propelled petrol mower that will reduce the amount of pushing you have to do.

If you have a complicated garden with lots of flower beds and obstacles, choose a mower with an offset deck (body) and inset front wheels. It will let you cut grass close to any obstacle and cut down on the amount of grass trimming you have to do after you've finished mowing.