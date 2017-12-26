Best leaf blower brands
By Adelaide Gray
Discover the best and worst leaf blower brands, according to our field tests and surveys of owners.
At Which?, we’ve cleared leaves off patios, gravel drives, lawns and borders to find the best leaf blowers and blower vacs you can buy. So it stands to reason we’ve discovered a thing or two about the most popular brands along the way.
We have a good idea which leaf blower brands produce high-spec top performers that will make quick clearing piles of autumn leaves, and which brands make affordable all-rounders.
In this guide we’ve included the lowdown on the most popular brands of cordless battery-powered leaf blowers and electric and petrol leaf blower vacs. From tiny blowers to powerful leaf blower vacs, these brands cater for small gardens and large drives, and everything in between.
Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full leaf blower reviews for the inside track on the best models.
Best and worst leaf blower brands
Below, we've collated all of our leaf blower test results since 2010, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores, so you can see how brands match up.
|Best leaf blower and leaf blower vac brands
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|68%
|62%
|This brand makes a small range of leaf blowers and blower vacs and has one Best Buy at the moment. Both its corded electric and cordless machines have excelled in our tests. This brand is very well regarded by Which? members, too, scoring highly in both our reliability and customer satisfaction surveys. This brand's leaf blowers and blower vacs are no pricier than other brands, and these results suggest they're a worthwhile investment.
|52%
|52%
|This brand has a track record for making leaf blower vacs that are easy to use, and has a reasonable reputation with Which? members. The brand currently doesn't have any machines that have done well enough in our tests to be Best Buys, but you can check our reviews to see if there's a leaf blower vac from this brand that scores well in the factors that matter to you.
|60%
|47%
|This brand is a tricky brand to get to grips with as, although its leaf blower vacs tend to do well in our tests, Which? members wouldn't recommend them. It's difficult to find the full range in store and to check which machines are the easiest to use, so it's worth checking our reviews to make sure you get a model that's manageable.
|63%
|43%
|This brand has a poor reliability score, with members telling us that 50% of their leaf blower vacs from this brand developed a fault within six years. Historically, the machines from this brand have done well in our tests but, because this brand has such a poor reliability score, we'd recommend you consider a different brand or stick to our Best Buy models.
|70%
|na
|Storming through our tests and rated by our members, this brand's leaf blowers and blower vacs are powerful machines that get the job done. They're pretty expensive and not the easiest to use, but if you need to clear a lot of leaves and don't want to deal with blockages, then this brand is the best brand for you.
Table notes
Average test score based on the results of all models tested between January 2010 and February 2015.
Reliability rating: based on a survey of 6,428 Which? members in April and May 2015.
Customer score: based on a survey of 6,428 Which? members in April and May 2015.
Choosing the best brand of leaf blower
If you have a large area of fallen leaves to clear, you probably want to buy a petrol or corded electric leaf blower or blower vac that makes clearing fallen leaves quick and easy. But if you've got a small area to clear, with lots of nooks and crannies where leaves can get caught, then a cordless battery-powered blower might be what you're after. A great leaf blower or blower vac doesn't just clear the leaves with minimal effort each time – it should be a model you can rely on and ideally one you would be happy to recommend to a friend.
Our brand overview takes all of this into account – including our rigorous test results as well as feedback from hundreds of Which? members who own leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs.
Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with a product, and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
We test leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs from big brands such as Bosch and Flymo, as well as models from less well-known brands, to separate those that clear the leaves quickly and quietly from those that block constantly, leaving you frustrated.
We also ask hundreds of Which? members who own leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs to tell us how happy they are with the brand they own, enabling us to give a Which? customer score. The most popular brand of leaf blowers and blower vacs gets a customer score of 62%, and the worst just 43%. We also ask about any problems that owners have experienced with their blowers and blower vacs, so we can calculate their reliability ratings.