Best leaf blower brands

At Which?, we’ve cleared leaves off patios, gravel drives, lawns and borders to find the best leaf blowers and blower vacs you can buy. So it stands to reason we’ve discovered a thing or two about the most popular brands along the way.

We have a good idea which leaf blower brands produce high-spec top performers that will make quick clearing piles of autumn leaves, and which brands make affordable all-rounders.

In this guide we’ve included the lowdown on the most popular brands of cordless battery-powered leaf blowers and electric and petrol leaf blower vacs. From tiny blowers to powerful leaf blower vacs, these brands cater for small gardens and large drives, and everything in between.

Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full leaf blower reviews for the inside track on the best models.