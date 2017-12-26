How to buy the best leaf blower

Should I buy a leaf blower or a leaf blower vac?

Professional gardeners tend to use leaf blowers as leaf blower vacs can often slow the job down. Changing between blow and vac mode is often a fiddly process, vacs sometimes get blocked or damaged by sucking up stones and other debris, and collection bags can be damp and uncomfortable to have next to you as you work. Using a blower does involve picking up the leaves though. The easiest way to deal with this is to blow the leaves into piles and then use boards or leaf grabbers to pick them up. If bending is a problem for you, try using long-handled leaf grabbers. Read our advice about what to do with autumn leaves.

What type of leaf blower or leaf blower vac should I choose?

Cordless battery-powered leaf blowers

If you can spend more than £100, there are a few cordless battery-powered leaf blowers from brands, such as Bosch, Ryobi and Stihl, that are incredibly easy to use. The smaller models are great for clearing small patios where you need to blow leaves out from around pots, and are ideal for borders as they won't destroy your plants with strong blasts of air. Larger cordless battery-powered leaf blowers are an expensive option but are very convenient and simple to use. We've found a great model that has enough power and battery life to clear a medium-sized lawn or drive.

Although they are more expensive than corded electric leaf blowers or blower vacs, if you can find a cordless model that shares the same type of batteries with your other cordless power tools, it can save you the expense of buying multiple batteries and chargers.

Cordless battery leaf blowers are a great choice for more precise or delicate jobs

Pros: Cordless battery-powered leaf blowers are very simple to use and easy to store. They're great if you've got a complicated garden with lots of nooks and crannies to clear. They're great for clearing dust from sheds, too.

Cons: Cordless battery-powered leaf blowers are still very expensive. The smaller models aren't very powerful, so if you've got a lot of heavy, damp leaves to clear, they won't be up to the job.

