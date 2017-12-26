Smart light bulbs
Top smart light bulbs
By Martin Pratt
Our testing reveals the intuitive app-controlled smart light bulbs that are worth your money and the unsecure ones you should leave well alone.
The world of smart tech is weird and wonderful. Most of us aren't rushing out to buy an internet-connected toothbrush that films inside your mouth, or a smart fork that tells you when you're eating too fast, but connecting light bulbs to the internet makes sense.
Smart light bulbs can be controlled from an app on your phone, which means you can turn them on and off wherever you are - whether you're lounging on your sofa and too comfy to move, or miles away on holiday. Having bulbs that you can control remotely may also make your home more secure. If you find you'll be out later than you thought, or you're away, you can use the app to switch your smart bulbs on in your living room so it looks like someone's home.
You can dim some smart bulbs, too, and change their colour, but which are the best? We've tested models from top brands, including Philips, Ikea and LIFX, to see which are the easiest to use, paying particular attention to the apps that control the bulbs, which have the best light quality and which are the most secure. These are the best and worst smart light bulbs we've tested.
Top smart light bulbs for 2017
Light quality:
- 5 out of 5
Efficiency:
- 3 out of 5
Smart lighting:
- 4 out of 5
Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
Privacy:
- 4 out of 5
Fitting:
- Member exclusive
Measured brightness (Lumen):
- Member exclusive
Colour temperature (Kelvin):
- Member exclusive
Claimed lifetime in hours:
- Member exclusive
The best smart light bulb we’ve tested is a breeze to use, with an app that lets you dim the light as well as change the colour temperature. It’s as bright as the manufacturer claims, although it’s not very energy efficient for an LED bulb.
Light quality:
- 4 out of 5
Efficiency:
- 3 out of 5
Smart lighting:
- 4 out of 5
Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
Privacy:
- 4 out of 5
Fitting:
- Member exclusive
Measured brightness (Lumen):
- Member exclusive
Colour temperature (Kelvin):
- Member exclusive
Claimed lifetime in hours:
- Member exclusive
We were impressed with how easy this bulb is to control and the warmth of the light. Setting it up isn’t as simple as we‘d like, but the app makes up for it once you do get everything working. It’s a Best Buy bulb that runs rings around some of the competition.
And here are three smart light bulbs to avoid
If smart tech has a prime directive, it's to make our lives easier, but some smart lighting we tested had the opposite effect. Most smart tech lives and dies on how good its app is, and smart bulbs are no different. If the app is confusing and awkward to use, more often than not you'll find yourself reaching for the light switch instead.
As with any smart tech, security is paramount and we had concerns about some of the bulbs we tested. We found some that didn't encrypt private data or allow us set up a password, which means they could be vulnerable to hacking.
There's no excuse for an unsecure smart device and, when there are Best Buy bulbs on offer, there's no reason to choose one of these instead.
Smart light bulbs to avoid
Light quality:
- 4 out of 5
Efficiency:
- 3 out of 5
Smart lighting:
- 3 out of 5
Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
Privacy:
- 1 out of 5
Fitting:
- Member exclusive
Measured brightness (Lumen):
- Member exclusive
Colour temperature (Kelvin):
- Member exclusive
Claimed lifetime in hours:
- Member exclusive
The weak security on this bulb, which doesn’t encrypt data or allow you to set a password, means we wouldn’t recommend it. It also connects via Bluetooth rather than wi-fi, which makes setting it up easy, but you can’t control it when you’re out of the house.
Light quality:
- 3 out of 5
Efficiency:
- 4 out of 5
Smart lighting:
- 3 out of 5
Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
Privacy:
- 4 out of 5
Fitting:
- Member exclusive
Measured brightness (Lumen):
- Member exclusive
Colour temperature (Kelvin):
- Member exclusive
Claimed lifetime in hours:
- Member exclusive
These bulbs are energy efficient and the app is simple to use whether you’re dimming your lights or setting up schedules. Unfortunately, there are some quirks. For example, you can’t switch all the bulbs off at once – you have to do it one at a time. They’re also brighter than claimed, although you can dim them.
Light quality:
- 3 out of 5
Efficiency:
- 4 out of 5
Smart lighting:
- 3 out of 5
Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
Privacy:
- 3 out of 5
Fitting:
- Member exclusive
Measured brightness (Lumen):
- Member exclusive
Colour temperature (Kelvin):
- Member exclusive
Claimed lifetime in hours:
- Member exclusive
One of the most recognisable names in smart lighting is also the worst we’ve tested. These bulbs are significantly brighter than their competition and there’s no way to set schedules using the app, which is a glaring omission.
How to choose the best smart light bulb
Ease of use is paramount when you're choosing smart light bulbs, so look for one with an intuitive app. If you have smart tech already, or you're looking to add more in the future, check that they're all compatible with each other.
If your chosen bulb works with your smart hub, you'll be able to control it using your smart hub app. You may also be able to set up your lights so they turn on automatically when you get home.
Do you want a bulb that can change colour, or one that only gives off a white light? The former are more expensive, so you may be able to save money if they're of no interest.
It's easy to get lost in the smart functionality of these bulbs and forget to think about their basic purpose - providing light in your home. As well as testing the apps and security, we measure the quality of the light, so that when you choose a smart bulb recommended by us you know whether the colour rendering and light is as good as the best conventional light bulbs.