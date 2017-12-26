Loft conversion ideas

Find inspiration in our loft conversion ideas gallery, and learn clever design tips and tricks to help you make the most of your new space.

Lofts aren't just handy for storing Christmas lights and dusty heirlooms - a well-designed conversion is one of the most cost-effective ways to gain more living space and can add value to your home.

Whether it's a new home office, an extra bedroom or a family area that you want, our loft conversion ideas gallery will help to inspire you.

Below, we've included some key design tips and tricks to help you transform your loft from a rarely visited storage space to a part of your home you'll want to show off.

Before you start to plan, find out how much a loft extension is likely to set you back by visiting our guide to loft conversion costs, where we spoke to experts and people who have had a loft conversion about the average prices and ways to keep costs down.

Loft conversion ideas Loft conversions don't just have to be bedrooms - this roof space has been converted into a spacious family room

The large window in this high spec loft conversion is perfect for bringing in light (build by Hexagon Construction, design by Christopher Egan Architecture)

This property has been extended with an L-shaped dormer to create a spacious extension with bedroom, gym and bathroom (design and build by Holland Green)

The position of the desk in this child's room takes advantage of the low head height and the natural light coming in through the window

The window in this bright and colourful loft conversion perfectly frames the coastal view outside

Make sloping roofs work for you by positioning a bath under the lowest part of the ceiling

Zinc cladding complements the Victorian brickwork in this Islington loft conversion (build by Hexagon Construction, design by Christopher Egan Architecture)

Why not take advantage of the panoramic views that come with a conversion by creating an outside space? (Design and build by Simply Loft)

Large skylights and french doors help to bring light into this loft bedroom (design and build by Simply Loft)

Careful planning in this conversion means a toilet, sink, shower and dressing area fit neatly into a relatively small space (design and build by Simply Loft)

This conversion (designed and built by Simply Loft) makes clever use of sloping ceilings and corners Previous

Loft conversion design ideas

The sloping ceilings and awkward angles typical of loft spaces might seem challenging, but a cleverly designed layout and some nifty features can make all the difference.

Use transparent materials

Using glass and other transparent materials as much as possible throughout your new loft space will bring in light and help to emphasise the sense of space.

Showcase the stairs

The staircase that leads to your loft can take up a sizeable chunk of the space on the floor below, so consider making a feature of it. Spiral staircases are a good solution for saving space, and installing a bookcase underneath diagonal stairs can be a great way to gain extra storage.

Frame a view

One of the best things about being up in the rafters is the panoramic views you'll have from your new vantage point. Make the most of them with strategically positioned windows.

Make the most of original features

If you live in a character property, take advantage of bare brickwork and timber beams to offset modern interiors.

Use every inch of space

Make slanting ceilings work for you by positioning baths in areas with low head heights or using tight spaces for storage.

Don't neglect the exterior

The interior of your loft can look as beautiful as can be, but if you haven't thought about the outside too, you could risk creating an eyesore on top of your house. If you live in a Victorian property, zinc and aluminium cladding and window frames work well with the older brickwork - check out the image in the gallery above.

Think outside the box

Loft conversions are most commonly used as extra bedrooms, but they don't have to be - attic spaces can be transformed into stunning offices, dining areas or family rooms.