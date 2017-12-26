Which? Don't Buy mattresses
Don’t Buy mattresses are to be avoided at all costs. They offer poor body support, get harder or softer over time and are difficult to move.
Which? reviews a wide range of mattresses, from premium brands like Tempur and Dunlopillo to cheaper mattresses from Ikea and Silentnight. We've found that price is no guarantee of quality though, as our range of Best Buy and Don't Buy mattresses reveal.
- Body support: a mattress should keep your spine the same shape as when you’re standing up. We measure the shape of a person’s body at 36 different points when standing and when lying on the mattress.
- Durability: a good mattress will not get harder or softer over time. We simulate years of use by rolling heavy barrels over each mattress thousands of times.
- Stabilisation: with a good mattress, you’re less likely to wake up when your partner turns or moves in the night. We use an oscilloscope to count the number of times the mattress bounces after impact before becoming calm again.
Mattresses should last several years. So whether you’re planning to spend a couple of hundred pounds or over a thousand, it’s important to be confident that you're buying a good, durable mattress before handing over your cash. Make sure you’re not left regretting your decision by becoming a Which? member.
