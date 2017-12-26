Apple iPhone vs Samsung Galaxy mobile phones
By Oli McKean
iPhone 8 or Galaxy S8? Find out which flagship mobile phone is best, and how the older models you can still buy stack up.
Apple and Samsung are the titans of the smartphone world, but which is the best brand to go for? Here, we explore the battery life, camera quality and overall score of their key models.
If you're looking for a high-end mobile phone, chances are you're considering the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S7 or the Apple iPhone 8 and 7. Both brands produce phones that are at the very expensive end of the market. The 64GB S8 costs £689 if you buy it outright, while the 64GB iPhone 8 costs around £699.
The S8 has a huge 5.8-inch edge-to-edge display, whereas the iPhone 8 is a more palm-friendly 4.7 inches. They both feature 12Mp rear-facing cameras, but our lab tests show that one phone performs better than the other - including far better battery life.
Find out test results for the flagship Apple and Samsung phone below.
Apple iPhones vs Samsung Galaxy S smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S7
- Battery:
- Camera:
- Screen quality:
- Screen size (inches):
- 5.1
- Rear camera (megapixels):
- 12
- Headphone socket:
- Yes
The Galaxy S7 certainly has supermodel looks, but does it have the battery life and processing power to rise above the competition? And how does it compare with its successor, the S8?
Samsung Galaxy S8
- Battery:
- Camera:
- Screen quality:
- Screen size (inches):
- 5.8
- Rear camera (megapixels):
- 12
- Headphone socket:
- Yes
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the most-talked-about mobile phone of 2017 so far, with its 'infinity' display, upgraded cameras and new Bixby voice assistant setting tongues wagging. But does it really live up to the hype enough to make it worth splashing out on, and does it best its Apple rivals?
Apple iPhone 7
- Battery:
- Camera:
- Screen quality:
- Screen size (inches):
- 4.7
- Rear camera (megapixels):
- 12
- Headphone socket:
- No
Is Apple a safe bet? The iPhone 7 is cheaper now that the iPhone 8 is out - but is it still viable choice, or are you better off with an Android alternative?
Apple iPhone 8
- Battery:
- Camera:
- Screen quality:
- Screen size (inches):
- 4.7
- Rear camera (megapixels):
- 12
- Headphone socket:
- No
Is the new iPhone 8 really worth the hefty price tag? It has a glass rear for wireless charging and Apple promises better photos and videos. Before taking the plunge and spending a fortune, make sure you consult our results to make sure you're making a wise decision.
How we rate iPhone and Samsung smartphones
Each and every mobile phone that passes through our test labs is subjected to the same set of tough lab tests. This enables us to compare them side-by-side and tell you which are worthy of your money. You can use our test results to avoid slow phones that can't take decent photos, and instead spend your money on a good-quality model that won't constantly need recharging.
We examine everything, including processor speed, screen and camera quality, battery life and call quality.
Our tests are unique. For example, when testing how quick each phone is, we don't just use the industry-standard speed tests, but we also rate what it's like in everyday use. Our testers assess whether the phone is sluggish when swiping through menus and how quickly it opens web pages. All of these factors enable us to generate our star ratings and give each and every phone a score.
We know a thing or two about mobiles phones after testing over 100 of them. Head to our mobile phone reviews to find the perfect model for you.