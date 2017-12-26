Apple iPhone vs Samsung Galaxy mobile phones

Apple and Samsung are the titans of the smartphone world, but which is the best brand to go for? Here, we explore the battery life, camera quality and overall score of their key models.

If you're looking for a high-end mobile phone, chances are you're considering the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S7 or the Apple iPhone 8 and 7. Both brands produce phones that are at the very expensive end of the market. The 64GB S8 costs £689 if you buy it outright, while the 64GB iPhone 8 costs around £699.

The S8 has a huge 5.8-inch edge-to-edge display, whereas the iPhone 8 is a more palm-friendly 4.7 inches. They both feature 12Mp rear-facing cameras, but our lab tests show that one phone performs better than the other - including far better battery life.

Find out test results for the flagship Apple and Samsung phone below.

Just want to read full Samsung and Apple reviews? Head to all of our Samsung mobile phone reviews and Apple iPhone reviews now.