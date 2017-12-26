The 10 diesel cars that produce the most NOx

These cars are the ones that produced the most NOx in our tests.

All of them officially met their respective official Euro 5 or Euro 6 requirements. But in our more realistic tests, the worst car produced 15 times the limit of NOx than Euro 5 limits allow.

Euro 5 limit - 0.18g/km

Euro 6 limit - 0.08g/km

Jeep Grand Cherokee, 3.0-litre (2011-) - emits 2.7g/km of NOx.

By far the biggest NOx creator in our tests. Shovels 15 times the amount of NOx into the atmosphere than its Euro 5 engine is allowed to.

Subaru Forester, 2.0-litre (2013-) - emits 1.19g/km of NOx

Its Euro 5 engine pumps out more than six-and-a-half times as much NOx as its engine should permit.

Nissan X-Trail, 1.6-litre (2014-) - emits 1.05g/km of NOx

The Nissan X-Trail is the only official Euro 6 engine we’ve tested that fails to meet even Euro 1 standards from 1993. In our tests, it emitted 13 times as much NOx as the Euro 6 limit.

Nissan Qashqai, 1.6-litre (2014-) - emits 0.99g/km of NOx

A top-selling car, it chugs out so much NOx that it also wouldn’t meet Euro 1 standards.

Subaru Outback, 2.0-litre (2015-) - emits 0.94g/km

Its Euro 6 engine should mean its cleaner than most, but it still claims the fifth-biggest producer of NOx.

Kia Sportage, 2.0-litre (2010-) - emits 0.92g/km of NOx

The four-wheel-drive version of this Kia only just meets Euro 1 criteria. That's OK - if you happen to do your driving in 1993.

Hyundai Santa Fe, 2.2-litre (2012-) - emits 0.89g/km of NOx

Look beyond the exotic name, and the bonnet, and you'll find a Euro 5 engine that chucks out large amounts of NOx.

Kia Sorento, 2.2-litre (2010-2015) - emits 0.89g/km of NOx

The second entry from Kia in this top 10, the Sorento isn't far behind the Sportage in terms of NOx production

Dacia Duster, 1.5-litre diesel (2013-) - emits 0.89g/km of NOx

The price of the Duster may draw you in, but it's far from a squeaky clean purchase despite having a Euro 6 engine

Land Rover Range Rover Sport, 3.0-litre (2005-2013) - emits 0.87g/km of NOx

This Range Rover produces nearly five times the Euro 5 allowed amount of NOx.

Highest NOx-emitting diesel-hybrid

Peugeot 508 RXH, diesel-electric hybrid (2012-) - 0.53g/km

While it's not in the top ten, this Peugeot is worth mentioning. Although it’s a hybrid, it still pushes out three times the Euro 5 NOx legal limit.