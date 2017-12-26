How to Buy the Best Used Car

6. Vehicle provenance checks

A used car history or vehicle provenance check will show if a car has outstanding finance, or has previously been stolen or written off by an insurance company. We recommend checking any potential purchase in this way, particularly if it's being offered by a private seller, or you could risk your car being seized.

Most reputable vehicle-provenance companies get their data from various sources, including the DVLA, the Police National Computer and the Association of British Insurers. A thorough vehicle provenance check can cost around £20.

Be wary of very cheap options, usually found online, as the companies behind them often don't have access to the same information databases. Reputable provenance providers will guarantee the information they supply, minimising the risk for buyers.

7. Haggle hard!

If you decide to buy after checking and test-driving the car, it's time to negotiate a price. Look for things that could throw up costs in the near future - such as a short MOT or worn tyres - and use these as bargaining points. Also, make sure you read our guide on how to get the best price on a car.

It's worth bearing in mind that car tax is no longer transferable between owners, so you'll need to pay for at least six month's tax before you drive away – although some dealers may offer to pay this to sweeten the deal.

8. Car to trade in?

If you’re buying from a dealer, you may decide to trade in your current car. However, you’re unlikely to get as much for it as you would if you sold it privately.

For more information, take a look at our guide on how to sell a car.

9. Pay with cash or finance

The cheapest way to buy a used car is to pay cash up-front – by this we mean using actual cash (be careful if you’re carrying a large number of bank notes with you), a debit or credit card, or a bank transfer. It could also include money you’ve borrowed via a personal loan.

Whichever ‘cash’ method you choose, the seller gets paid straight away. For that reason, be very careful you don't hand over the cash to a private seller, or make a bank transfer to them, without being sure you're going to get the car in return.

There are fraudsters out there who'll try and take your cash by asking you to use a money transfer service of their choosing, and it's even been known for a scammer to swap one car for another after you've done the deal.

Buying from a dealer is much lower risk, and most offer finance packages where you can spread the cost of the car over several months or years. Learn more by reading our car finance explained guide.

You can still haggle to get a good overall price and a low interest rate, which can often be tweaked along with the repayment term.

10. Save on servicing

Some used cars will still be covered by the manufacturer's warranty, but that doesn't necessarily mean you need to go to a franchised dealer for servicing and repairs.

Independent garages can be cheaper, provided you pick the right one - see our expert guide on how to find a good garage.

11. Registering ownership

When buying or selling a used car privately, it is your responsibility to ensure that you’ve informed the DVLA of the change in its registered keeper. Traditionally, both parties signed the relevant section of the car’s V5 document, then posted it to the DVLA. After this, a new V5 document is issued in the new owner’s name.

To speed up the process, the DVLA has an online service (available every day, from 7am to 7pm) that can be used by both buyers and sellers. Records are instantly updated and you’ll get a confirmation straight away. The DVLA will also automatically cancel the seller's vehicle tax and any direct debits, then refund any full months remaining on the vehicle tax.

