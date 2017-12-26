How to Check and Test Drive a Used Car

6. V5C registration document

Never buy a car without a V5C registration document (logbook). Call the DVLA (0870 240 0010) or check its online vehicle enquiry service to confirm that the car’s colour, engine size and date of registration match the V5C.

Also, ensure that the person selling the car is actually the owner, and that they live at the address printed on the document – ask them to show some proof of ID, such as a driver’s licence or utility bill

7. Check servicing records

Ideally, a used car should come with a full service history (ie. garage stamps in a maintenance record) and a folder of receipts for all servicing or repair work, plus (if it's older than three years old) old MOT certificates and report sheets.

Look at the servicing bills, checking that the odometer’s mileage tallies with the record and that servicing has been carried out at the appropriate times. The MOTs should also show the mileage, so check that they seem to tally.

8. Does it have a valid MOT?

Ensure that the MOT certificate is valid and see if there were any ‘advisories’ that may need attention soon, such as worn tyres, fluid leaks or emerging rust on crucial components. Beware of used cars that are sold with a short MOT or none at all – the owner may know something you don't, and if it doesn't have an MOT, it's not road-legal.

9. How does it feel to drive?

Check that you can get comfortable in the car and operate all the controls easily.

Before you take a test drive, you must be insured. If you have comprehensive insurance, you may have third-party cover to drive another car if the owner allows it.

Try to test the car on a variety of roads. Check that the gearbox, brakes and clutch function smoothly and effectively, and do a three-point turn to check for play in the steering.

Listen for rattles or odd noises that could indicate mechanical problems. If it’s safe to do so, hold your hands only very lightly on the steering wheel briefly and see if the car tries to pull to one side, at a steady speed or under braking. If it does, it could highlight one of a number of problems, including oddly worn brakes, unbalanced wheels, wheel bearing issues or simply an under-inflated tyre.

10. Remember it’s one of thousands

Used cars are plentiful, so don’t buy one you have any doubts about, or feel pressured into buying by the seller. Unless you’re after a rare model, there will always be an alternative example for sale not too far from you – and if you’ve seen several, which we’d recommend doing, you may be able to use this knowledge to haggle down the price.

