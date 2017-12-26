Money-saving driving tips

How to use less fuel

1. Plan ahead

Hone your observation and anticipation skills. Plan routes before travelling and keep a close eye on the traffic ahead to avoid unnecessary braking and acceleration.

2. Use a sat nav

Sat navs, whether they are an app on your phone or a dedicated device, will show you the quickest route to your destination. They can also adjust on the fly to help you avoid traffic jams.

Some models can even select the most economical route, and will avoid fuel-sapping obstacles such as large hills and areas with heavy stop-start traffic.

We reveal the top five sat navs of 2017.

3. Smooth driving

Accelerate smoothly, avoiding harsh throttle inputs. Ease off the gas where possible to lower fuel consumption, and use the highest gear available but without labouring the engine. As a general guide, keep the revs between 1,500 and 2,500rpm (petrol engine) and 1,200 and 2,000rpm (diesel engine).

Skipping gears can help reduce fuel consumption.

Many new cars will have a gear-shift indicator, informing you of the most economical point to change gear. Short shifting - e.g. skipping gears such as going directly from 1st to 3rd - can also aid in reducing fuel consumption.

4. Avoid hard braking

Braking wastes the energy used to get a car up to speed. Some harsh braking is inevitable, but if you're coming up to a set of traffic lights try and coast (in gear) to a stop rather than braking. You may even find that you don't need to stop the car at all if the lights go green in time and you won't use as much fuel accelerating again.